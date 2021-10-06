‘No backcourt’ rule could be game-changer says Kennedy

Former Mayo coach Terry Kennedy believes that the introduction of a “no backcourt rule” would help to revolutionise football by rewarding attacking play and increasing the game’s excitement.

Kennedy, a legendary basketball coach who worked under James Horan in the early stages of last year, insists that something must be done to prevent teams from holding possession for long periods and sucking the life out of a game.

Applying a basic principle of basketball would benefit football immensely, in Kennedy’s opinion, with the former Ballina supremo keen to trial a rule which would deny teams from playing the ball back into their own half.

“I think a rule that would be great in football would be no backcourt, so that once you go over the halfway line, you cannot go back,” Kennedy told the Irish Independent.

“When you’re pressing in football and the ball is being played back to your goalkeeper, it’s very hard to do.

“If you couldn’t go back behind the halfway line, then it would be easier for teams to press and there’d be more attacking.

“You can spend four or five minutes passing the ball around. The no backcourt rule would give teams a better chance. The fact that you only have a certain amount of time on the ball and that you can’t go backcourt is one of the things that makes basketball so exciting.

“Even if you’re down to 14 men and trying to get the ball back, it’s a lot easier in football when it’s only in half of the pitch. You can pressure the ball because it’s a smaller area and it would be far more exciting to watch.”

FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Monaghan Ladies SFC final

Venue TBC: Emmet Óg v Donaghmoye, 4.0

SUNDAY

Antrim SHC final

Corrigan Park: Cuchullains Dunloy v O’Donovan Rossa, 3.45, M O’Neill (Armoy)

Longford SHC final

Pearse Park: Longford Slashers v Carrick Hurling Club (St Marys), 2.45, L Gordon (Galway)