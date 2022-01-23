No Allianz Football League ban for Dublin’s John Small despite O’Byrne Cup final red

John Small will be available for Dublin’s opening foray in this year’s Allianz Football League – despite his red card against Laois in Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup decider.

This is because suspensions accruing from pre-season tournaments such as the O’Byrne Cup don’t carry over into the national league.

Instead, in the likely event of a one-match ban, the Ballymun defender will be ineligible for Dublin’s opening O’Byrne Cup fixture (if the competition survives) in 2023.

This is a welcome break for Dessie Farrell as he seeks to continue Dublin’s early-season winning run in Croke Park this Saturday evening, when they face Armagh in Division 1 of the NFL.

The Sky Blues overcame playing with 14 men for more than half of Saturday’s contest, finishing strongly to record a five-point win over Laois.

Small had been sent off for apparent striking following an off-the-ball flashpoint with Evan O’Carroll. Video evidence appeared to show that the Laois forward was also culpable before his direct opponent retaliated.

“I didn’t see it but I heard there was … it takes two to tango. We’re disappointed with the Dublin player being sent off,” Farrell told reporters afterwards.

“On this occasion I think the red card only applies to the O’Byrne Cup, which is a positive out of a negative situation.”

Curiously, Small was also sent off during the 2018 Leinster SFC final after another incident involving O’Carroll, causing the tigerish defender to miss Dublin’s Super 8s clash with Donegal.