Nine football games last weekend, two this weekend – what a complete farce

Pat Spillane

Derry vs Fermanagh is one of just two football championship games this weekend. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Derry vs Fermanagh is one of just two football championship games this weekend. Image: Sportsfile.

I promise this is the last time I will be writing about the split season for a while.

In theory, it is a good idea. However, it has thrown up problems which must be addressed.

