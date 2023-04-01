Niall Murphy shows the way in Sligo revival for NFL Division 4 title

NFL Division 4 final: Sligo 2-10 Wicklow 0-14

Sligo captain Niall Murphy lifts the cup after his side's victory over Wicklow in the Allianz FL Division 4 final at Croke Park. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Conor Breslin

Despite a rather flat opening half, Sligo improved massively in the second half to secure the NFL Division 4 title in Croke Park.