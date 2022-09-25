Niall and Ruairí McNamee come up trumps as superb second-half sees Rhode land 31st Offaly SFC title

Rhode players, from left, Darren Garry, James Mc Padden, Paraic Sullivan and Paul McPadden celebrate after the Offaly county final. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Rhode avenged last year's final defeat when producing a stirring second-half display with Ruairi McNamee's 48th-minute goal proving the difference as they claimed Offaly SFC honours for a 31st time in O'Connor Park this afternoon.

It had been touted that a changing of the guard was occurring in the Faithful after Tullamore's success last year, but the village climbed the mountain once again with ace attacker Niall McNamee kicking the winning score from a mark in the 59th minute.

It certainly wasn't the best spectacle in the opening half in front of 4,409 spectators as Rhode did what they had to do to contain a Tullamore side full of pace – and with the breeze at their backs – but it worked a treat in the opening quarter.

Anton Sullivan, an injury doubt coming into the final, was lively in the full-forward line and won two frees converted by Niall McNamee as Tullamore failed to register a score until the 19th minute with a string of early wides from distance, 0-2 to nil.

That came when corner-back Nigel Bracken strode forward to kick a fine point and Luke Egan followed up soon after with another from play to level it before McNamee stroked over another free.

Rhode only took four shots on goal in the first half – three of them from placed balls – and that came back to bite them before the break as the Blues came with a flourish and reeled off three points in succession.

A booming point from distance by Johnny Moloney and two Harry Plunkett frees left them two to the good at half-time, 0-5 to 0-3, but Sullivan had Rhode's first point from play immediately upon the resumption.

Harry Plunkett and James McPadden traded scores but it looked like Tullamore were coming with a burst as they led 0-8 to 0-6 midway through the closing half before Rhode came with a crucial three-minute burst.

Sullivan fired over his second point before Ruairi McNamee excellently robbed Moloney under a high ball before passing the ball into the net for the game's vital score, 1-7 to 0-8.

Niall McNamee extended their lead to three with a free but the champions wouldn't give in and they fought back to hit the next three points with Plunkett (two frees) and Moloney drawing level to produce a grandstand finish.

It was that man Niall McNamee who fired the winner, though, as he caught a beautiful pass inside by Sullivan and fired over a mark to get their hands on the Dowling Cup once again.

SCORERS – Rhode: N McNamee 0-5 (4f, 1mark), R McNamee 1-0, A Sullivan 0-2, J McPadden 0-1, A Kellaghan 0-1

Tullamore: H Plunkett 0-5 (4f), J Moloney 0-2, L Plunkett 0-1, D Hogan 0-1, A Leavy 0-1, N Bracken 0-1.

RHODE – K Garry; B Darby, J Kavanagh, J McPadden; K Murphy, C McNamee, G McNamee; D Kavanagh, A McNamee; P Sullivan, R McNamee, C Heavey; A Kellaghan, A Sullivan, N McNamee. Subs: P McPadden for P Sullivan (half-time), S Hannon for Heavey (40), D Garry for G McNamee (61)

TULLAMORE – C White; P McConway, N Bracken, D Hogan; K O'Brien, J Moloney, D McDaid; M Brazil, A Leavy; C Egan, D Egan, H Plunkett; E Egan, L Plunkett, L Egan. Subs: C Burns for C Egan (42), D Fox for McConway inj (50).

REF – F Smyth (Kilclonfert)