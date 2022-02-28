NFL Division 3 round-up: Wins for Louth, Limerick and Fermanagh

Here’s how events unfolded in the ALlianz NFL Division 3.

Louth 1-15 Westmeath 1-13

Louth manager Mickey Harte hailed his star forward Sam Mulroy after he steered his side to a two-point victory over Westmeath in Ardee.

“He’s got this X factor,” Harte beamed after Mulroy finished the game with 11 points. “Anybody in the country would be glad to have a player like that in their team.

“Some of those frees alone that he kicked under pressure and that’s the difference when you have somebody that has got that capability.”

Mulroy was well matched by Westmeath’s John Heslin who outscored Mulroy with 1-10, but came out on the wrong side of the result.

Heslin’s goal in the 10th minute was a lucky break that Jack Cooney’s side failed to capitalise on. A low shot from the Loman’s man deceived James Califf in the Louth goal but the Midlanders went the next 16 minutes without a score.

Mulroy had seven first-half points to give Louth a 0-9 to 1-5 half-time lead.

Sam McCartan soon levelled and Heslin nudged his side ahead but Conor Grimes reacted fastest to punch home the rebound after a Mulroy free hit the post.

Westmeath dug deep to level again but Mulroy was ruthless in the finish and better supported from his bench, with lively substitute Ciarán Byrne landing an important brace as Louth made it two wins in a row.

Laois 1-8 Antrim 1-8

There was injury-time drama in Portlaoise on Saturday as Laois and Antrim played out a dramatic draw.

With three of the four injury-time minutes played, goalkeeper Matthew Byron, who was making his league debut, landed a 55-metre free to edge Laois in front, only for Antrim to kick a leveller through Ryan Murray.

Antrim led by two points at half time – 1-6 to 1-4. They hit a purple patch midway through the half, an Odhran Eastwood goal helping them to a 1-5 to 0-2 lead after 22 minutes.

Laois got a goal back through Evan O’Carroll, while Gary Walsh clipped over a few frees to leave it a two-point game at the break. The second half was low on scores as the two late points in injury-time concluded matters.

Both are still alive in the promotion race, with Antrim on five points and Laois on three with a game in hand. They play that game against Fermanagh this Saturday.

Limerick 1-13 Wicklow 1-9

Wicklow and Limerick will take very different omens from this result. Victors Limerick are back on track to challenge for promotion, whereas Colin Kelly’s Wicklow are in relegation territory with just one point from four matches.

However, Wicklow had a bright start, racing into a three-point lead after eight minutes, two of those scores coming off the boot of keeper Mark Jackson, who later picked up a black card for a rugby-style tackle. Limerick were level inside a minute when Josh Ryan got a goal and Brian Donovan had them ahead in the 10th minute.

Wicklow were down to 14 when Eoin Murtagh got a black card, and they still trailed by 1-8 to 1-3 at half-time after Eoin Darcy won and converted a penalty.

Wicklow cut the margin down to two on three occasions, with Darcy denied a second goal by Donal O’Sullivan. Limerick always struck back, with Josh Ryan and Hugh Bourke the main architects.

Fermanagh 3-11 Longford 1-10

Fermanagh picked up their first win of the Division 3 campaign to leave Longford in a battle to avoid the drop.

Seán Quigley’s two second-half goals laid the foundations, but Longford had to play the second half without captain Mickey Quinn following his sending-off before half-time.

Fermanagh opened the scoring before Longford, with a strong wind, took control.

Ryan Lyons got a much-needed point for Fermanagh in the 33rd minute, but Longford, leading by four, were dealt a blow when Quinn received a straight red.

Jayson Matthews kicked over a fine point as Longford led 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time.

Quigley then turned the game on its head with two goals in quick succession. Darren Gallagher’s pointed free in the 66th minute was Longford’s first score of the second half.

A Dylan Farrell goal cut the deficit to three, but Fermanagh sealed the win with a Garvin Jones goal.