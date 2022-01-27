NFL Division 1 preview: There’s still very little room at the Elite Inn for county football’s nomads

One of the modifications to ‘Proposal B’ that morphed into the ‘red’ proposal for inter-county fixture change and came before last Saturday’s Central Council meeting, was to revert to the Division 1A/1B/2A/2B Allianz League structure that was in place up to 2007.

Essentially, it was put forward as part of a redrafted proposal to quell the concerns about ‘team six’ that had arisen at Special Congress, with the exclusion of Division 1’s sixth-placed team from All-Ireland play-offs at the expense of teams from lower divisions going through.

By redrawing the current Division 1 and 2 into two similarly ranked groups and rewarding the top four in each with play-off places, it was considered a fairer pathway.

There was potentially a development element to it, too. By mixing the top 16, the elitist feel to Division 1 would have been somewhat diluted – and the more regular exposure to the top teams could, conceivably, have provided those middle-ranked teams with a better bridgehead in the medium term.

That may have gone against the current concerns over the widening gap between the best teams and the rest that has manifested in so many heavy beatings in provincial championship matches in recent years.

There is no doubt that a merit-based league structure has contributed to those widening gaps later on in summer. In theory, all leagues should work like that, as teams of similar standard compete on a regular basis.

But they also serve to develop an elite corps that makes membership increasingly difficult to sustain over a long period of time.

This will be the 15th league campaign since the change was made back to merit-based divisions after 2007 – and it’s interesting now to analyse who the Division 1 teams have been in that time.

Overall, 17 counties have contested Division 1, but in the last six campaigns, including (2022), that figure drops to 12.

Kerry have been there for all 15 campaigns, with Dublin (2008) and Mayo (2021) excluded just once each. After that, it’s Tyrone on 12, missing back-to-back seasons in the top flight in 2011 and 2012, and again in 2016.

Those same four teams have largely dominated All-Ireland semi-final placings over the same period of time with Dublin featuring in the last 12 in succession, Kerry and Mayo on 10, just two more than Tyrone.

Since 2011 the dominance of that quartet in the penultimate stages is even more pronounced – with only Donegal and Tipperary (twice each) and Cork, Cavan, Monaghan and Galway breaking the cycle.

That’s eight from 44 potential semi-final places that haven’t been filled by the ‘big four’, firmly establishing the correlation between the business end of the league and championship.

It makes for a highly pressurised environment, almost unsustainable for counties hoping to bridge the gap, especially in the last six years, where half of the 12 promoted counties from Division 2 have gone straight back down after just one campaign.

Elite crew: The Mayo team celebrate with the cup following their Allianz Football League Division 1 final win over Kerry in 2019. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Of the 10 counties that have made that instant drop since 2009, six failed to win a game – Roscommon in 2021 though it was a truncated campaign, Meath in 2020 (drew with Monaghan), Kildare (2018), Down (2016) and Westmeath (2014 and 2009).

By that logic, either Mayo and Kildare are facing the prospect of a quick U-turn, though in Mayo’s case their brief drop in 2020 was against the grain.

Monaghan are the team that has bucked the trend most impressively. After returning to Division 1 in 2014, they have spent the last seven seasons there, longer even than Tyrone, Mayo and Donegal – and can wear it like a badge of honour, even if championship form hasn’t always followed on. But being there consistently has helped to build high standards.

Others, like Roscommon (2016-2017), Derry (2014 and 2015), Kildare (2013-2014) and Armagh (2011 and 2012) have put back-to-back Division 1 years together and that’s where Armagh find themselves now, having avoided the drop with a relegation play-off win over Roscommon last year.

To ‘hold’ for a further year would represent another significant step on their path of progression, even if championship advancement has largely eluded them.

The nature of the split season is such that most teams will require their best players getting to the pitch of the game much earlier, and being more available. Already that has been evident in pre-season competitions. There just isn’t time to wait around anymore.

That will inevitably put pressure on lighter squads, giving another nod to the elite teams who can dig deeper without the same quality erosion if they hit a crisis.

Jack O’Connor’s return to Kerry for a third spell in charge is one of Division 1’s chief talking points this year, bringing to four the number of managers in the top eight who have come back – Mayo’s James Horan, Monaghan’s Séamus McEnaney and Donegal’s Declan Bonner being the others.

Kerry and Dublin shared last year’s title, which didn’t have a final after their semi-final wins – and it’s not hard to see the top spots being fought out between them again.

They’ve drawn three of their last five regulation league meetings, with Kerry winning a home game in Tralee by a point in 2019. Only in their 2018 Croke Park meeting did it get away from Kerry.

Mayo will welcome back Cillian O’Connor and Jason Doherty in this campaign after long-term injury, while Oisín Mullin’s decision to spurn an AFL opportunity provides the All-Ireland finalists with a big lift this year.

The campaign won’t frame any county’s season but any dip in performance from Kerry, Dublin, Mayo and even Donegal will be scrutinised that bit more than the rest.

Years in Allianz Division 1 (2008-2022)

15 – Kerry

14 – Dublin, Mayo

12 – Tyrone

11 – Donegal

10 – Monaghan

8 – Galway

7 – Cork

5 – Kildare Derry

4 – Roscommon, Armagh, Down

2 – Laois, Westmeath, Cavan

1 – Meath



All-Ireland semi-final appearances (2008-2021)

12 - Dublin

10 - Kerry, Mayo

8 - Tyrone

4 - Cork

3 - Donegal

2 - Tipperary

1 - Galway, Meath, Wexford, Cavan, Kildare, Monaghan, Down



Counties relegated from Allianz Division One after one campaign

2009 – Westmeath

2012 – Laois

2014 – Westmeath

2016 – Down

2017 – Cavan

2018 – Kildare

2019 – Cavan Roscommon

2020 – Meath

2021 – Roscommon