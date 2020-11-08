Newcomer Darragh Kirwan fires over six of the best as Kildare eventually see off stubborn Offaly effort

Niall McNamee of Offaly is tackled by Shea Ryan of Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Six points from championship debutant Darragh Kirwan helped Kildare book a Leinster final meeting with Meath as the Lilies eventually overcame stubborn Offaly resistance at MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise this evening.

The Naas powerhouse tormented the Offaly defence from start to finish as Jack O'Connor's men opened their championship campaign with victory against a resolute Offaly side.

Kirwan ran riot in the first half with four points from play and he showed a glimpse of what was to come inside 15 seconds as he fired over off his left foot in a half where all of Kildare's ten scores came from play.

Bernard Allen fired back for Offaly within the first minute before Kirwan turned provider when assisting Jimmy Hyland for a point with Paddy Brophy, a late replacement before throw-in, also on the mark.

Niall McNamee responded with a free at the other end – one of four placed balls from the Offaly veteran in the opening half – as Offaly held onto Kildare's coat tails to trade by a point at the first water break, 0-5 to 0-4.

Malone was again on the mark upon the resumption before Cian Farrell did likewise for Offaly and the Edenderry youngster was unlucky not to find the net just seconds later when his goal bound effort was excellently stopped on the line by full-back Shea Ryan.

It was nip and tuck until the half-time whistle with Malone causing lots of trouble at the edge of the square while placed balls from McNamee and Farrell kept Offaly in touch as Kildare led 0-10 to 0-9 after 35 minutes.

There was still one in it after 44 minutes when Kirwan and Brophy traded the first four scores with Ruairi McNamee and Farrell, but it was all Kildare until the second break with Allen left to rue a goal scoring chance two minutes later.

Mark Donnellan got down low to save his effort and Kildare surged ahead with points from Aaron Masterson, Hyland (free) and a second score from Ben McCormack sending them ahead by three, 0-15 to 0-12.

Offaly wouldn't give in, however, and cut the gap to the minimum with four minutes of normal time remaining but substitute Neil Flynn tipped the balance in the closing minutes with three points to see the Lilies home

SCORERS:

Kildare: D Kirwan 0-6 (0-1m), P Brophy 0-3, D Flynn 0-1, D Malone 0-1, B McCormack 0-2, J Hyland 0-2 (1f), N Flynn 0-3 (2f, 1m), A Masterson 0-1, P Cribbin 0-1

Offaly: C Farrell 0-6 (1f, 0-2 '45), N McNamee 0-4f, R McNamee 0-2, B Allen 0-1, A Sullivan 0-1, J O'Connor 0-1, P Dunican 0-1f

TEAMS -

KILDARE – M Donnellan; D Malone, S Ryan, M Dempsey; D Hyland, C Kavanagh, K Flynn; K Feely, A Masterson; P Brophy, B McCormack, F Conway; J Hyland, D Kirwan, D Flynn.

Subs: M Byrne for Conway (half-time), N Flynn for McCormack (55), L Flynn for Masterson (60), E Doyle for (68) K Flynn (68)

OFFALY - P Dunican; E Rigney, D Hogan, N Darby; E Carroll, J Moloney, C Doyle; P Cunningham, J Hayes; C Mangan, R McNamee, A Sullivan; B Allen, N McNamee, C Farrell.

Subs: J O'Connor for Hayes (27), P Cribbin for D Flynn (42), R Egan for Cunningham (56), C Stewart for Mangan (66), C McNamee for R McNamee (69), A Leavy for Allen (71)

REFEREE – D Goldrick (Meath)

