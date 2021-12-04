Newcastle West have just enough to edge The Nire in Munster quarter-final

Newcastle West are into the Munster Club SFC semi final following a 0-8 to 0-6 win over The Nire at their own grounds.

The Magpies just had enough to come through a game that was played in atrocious conditions in west Limerick and will now play either Austin Stacks or Kerins O’Rahilly’s in the semi final next weekend.

Left-corner forward Eoin Hurley slotted 0-5 from frees but the crucial score for Jimmy Lee’s men came courtesy of substitute Diarmuid Kelly that put them two clear late on.

The Nire had a chance to clinch victory in the dying stages when a well-worked move saw Tom Barron clear on goal but he was denied by a fine low stop by Newcastle West keeper Andrew Ruddle.

The Waterford supremos, aided by a strong breeze in the opening half, settled quickest with Dylan Guiry opening the scoring from play in the fourth minute.

Hurley responded to level the game for the first time but efforts from Conor Gleeson and Shane Ryan saw The Nire 0-3 to 0-1 ahead at the first water break.

Newcastle West came out of the blocks quicker on the restart with two Hurley frees and a fisted point from Mike McMahon seeing them 0-4 to 0-3 up but Dermot Ryan levelled up just before half time.

A free from Waterford hurler Gleeson saw The Nire go in front once again early in the second half but Hurley’s fourth free of the game saw the game level for the fourth time.

Kyle Cuddy’s again put The Nire one clear but AJ O’Connor and Hurley points saw Newcastle West 0-7 to 0-6 in front at the second water break.

A titanic battle ensued in the final quarter with Kelly fisting the ball over the bar after Iain Corbett’s pass to seal victory.

Scorers – Newcastle West: E Hurley 0-5 (5f), M McMahon, AJ O’Connor and D Kelly 0-1 each; The Nire: C Gleeson 0-2 (1f), D Guiry, S Ryan, D Ryan and K Cuddy 0-1 each.

Newcastle West: A Ruddle; M O’Keeffe, D O’Doherty, B O’Sullivan; S Hurley, J Kelly, E Murphy; S Murphy, I Corbett; B Nix, S Stack, B Hurley; AJ O’Connor, M McMahon, E Hurley. Subs: D Kelly for B Hurley (40), S Brosnan for Kelly (44), L Woulfe for S Hurley (56), D Woods for Stack (70), R O’Connor for E Hurley (73).

The Nire: C Guiry; D Meehan, T O’Gorman, J Mulcahy; D Ryan, T Barron, T Guiry; S Boyce, S Walsh; D Guiry, C Gleeson, M O’Gorman; A Ryan, S Ryan, K Cuddy. Subs: T Cooney for S Ryan (34), K Brazil for A Ryan (50), O Walsh for Cuddy (70).

Referee: C Maguire (Clare)