New York trips for championship matches to be reviewed as travel costs are spiralling – Connacht chief John Prenty

New York players, including Daniel O'Sullivan (centre), celebrate their surprise Connacht SFC quarter-final win over Leitrim at Gaelic Park at the weekend. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Colm Keys

A review at the end of the latest five-year cycle of New York’s participation in the Connacht SFC will not jeopardise their future in it, the province’s secretary John Prenty has said.