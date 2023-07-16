New York claim All-Ireland Junior football title with dramatic victory over Kilkenny

New York 0-13 Kilkenny 1-9

New York players and staff celebrate their All-Ireland Junior Football Championship final win over Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Brian Coughlan, the son of an Offaly father and a New York mother, kicked an entirely home-grown New York team to All-Ireland JFC success at Croke Park.

The Rockland clubman's point three minutes into stoppage time settled an entertaining back and forth between two old rivals.

New York lost last year's final to the Cats and a similar outcome appeared likely when they trailed Christy Walsh's side by two points with four minutes remaining.

But three Shay McElligot points for New York left the scores tied for the seventh time deep into stoppage time.

Coughlan then struck at the Hill 16 End, capitalising on a quickly-taken free to secure his and New York's place in the history books as maiden winners.

The win capped a terrific weekend for Johnny McGeeney's side who defeated Warwickshire by three points in Friday evening's semi-final.

Kilkenny overcame London on the same evening and boss Walsh admitted fatigue may have been a factor in the closing stages this time as New York rallied.

Kilkenny had earlier fought hard to put themselves in a winning position having trailed by four at half-time, reeling off 1-3 without response between the 36th and 48th minutes.

Mick Kenny scored Kilkenny's 44th minute goal when he cleverly rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home off his left foot after bursting onto a ball in from the right.

Sub Ciarán Quilty and James Carroll, who kicked 0-5 against London, pointed to leave Kilkenny two ahead after 56 minutes but they couldn't hold on as New York rallied superbly.

Scorers – New York: S McElligot 0-6 (0-4f), C Mathers 0-3, T Shalvey, CJ Molloy (0-1f), E Loughran, B Coughlan 0-1 each. Kilkenny: M Kenny 1-2 (0-2f), J Carroll 0-3 (1f), M Malone, C Hennessy, C Quilty, R Monks 0-1 each.

New York: R Corrigan; D Curran, P Cronin, P Mathers; C Shalvey, K Rafferty, M Boyle; C Mathers, G Kennedy; D Corridan, B Coughlan, T Shalvey; S Slattery, CJ Molloy, S McElligot. Subs: J Fennelly for Darmody h/t, C Quilty for Aylward h/t, R Monks for Duggan 36, A Mansfield for Kenny 44, M Hender for Culleton 57.

Kilkenny: C Farnan; S Kelly, N Sherry, J Darmody; K Blanchfield, T Kenny, G Malone; T Aylward, J Culleton; C Hennessy, J Holohan, M Kenny; J Carroll, I Duggan, M Malone. Subs: C Mulvihill for Molloy 39, E Loughran for T Shalvey 39, K Walsh for Slattery 46, I Kavanagh for C Shalvey 49, A Lawler for Walsh 61.

Ref: D Murnane (Cork).