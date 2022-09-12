New Wexford football boss John Hegarty urges players to ‘answer your county’s call’

New Wexford football boss John Hegarty has called on Model prospects to “answer your county’s call” as the former attacker assembles his squad over the coming months.

Hegarty, a mainstay for the county between 1995 and 2006, was the unanimous choice to lead Wexford football forward and will be ratified as Shane Roche's successor later this month, but he wants to have a full deck to choose from.

Hegarty is assembling “a backroom team that will be capable of bringing Wexford forward” and the Shelmaliers boss, who led them to Wexford SFC success last year, hopes that "all the players in the county throw their lot in" if the call comes.

“Shane Roche and the lads have certainly added stability to the thing and they got good buy-in from a good cohort of players. But at the same time, you’d like to see Wexford progressing up at this stage," Hegarty told The Wexford People.

“Shane has put a foundation in to build on, and I hope that the players all across county Wexford, if they have something to offer and they get the call, that they are ready to come in and be ambitious for their county.

“That is what we are really looking for – players that want to play, who have the desire to improve our situation and are ambitious.

“Vision and ambition are big words considering we won’t be playing a competitive game until January (in the O’Byrne Cup). First of all, we would like all the players in the county to throw their lot in and give it a real good push.”

The Kilanerin clubman, who is deputy principal in Wexford CBS, expects "exciting times" to come around the corner as the Model look to earn promotion from Division 4 of the League and he is honoured to manage his county.

“I would certainly have a big link and affection for Wexford football, and being given the opportunity to manage this squad now is an honour and something I am looking forward to," Hegarty said.

“I absolutely believe that we can have some exciting times, but we need every player we call on to answer that call.”