New sharp-shooters and a meaner defence will make Rossies tough to beat

Roscommon manager Davy Burke prides himself on conceding few goals. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle

After the conclusion of Roscommon’s league campaign, manager Davy Burke joked that he’d be in Croke Park watching Mayo in the league final hoping it went to extra-time.