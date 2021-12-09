New Mayo GAA chairman hits out at ‘negativity and untruths’ around senior team

New Mayo GAA chairman Seamus Tuohy wants the "negativity" around Mayo GAA to cease as they look to 2022.

Tuohy defeated vice-chairman Con Moynihan for the position of chairman, vacated by Liam Moffatt after a two-year term.

In an unusual move, Tuohy has issued a statement with manager James Horan, calling for "full support" from within the county for the team and management, just under three months after- an 'end of season position statement', where matters of abuse towards the players and management were raised.

“Constructive criticism forms part of the narrative of our games, however unfortunately over the last few days there has been a number of personal attacks on both players and team management that are completely unnecessary and unacceptable to all involved with Mayo GAA," the previous statement read.

This time there's a call that the "negativity or untruths that may have been generated in the past must stop" with Tuohy stressing that "as the new chairperson of the board, I ask for full support from within the county for both players and management as they embark on a new season, adding he looked forward to working together to fulfil their goals.

He goes further with his endorsement of the management, stating that they "have earned our trust and their decisions should be respected, we must all give them the space and full support to do their job."

A statement of this nature issued publicly from a board and an incoming chairman, together with a manager, are not common.