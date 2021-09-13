New managers and bouncing back: Tyrone's five steps to Sam

1 JUNE 12: Killarney. Ground Zero. After a mixed Division 1 North campaign in which their only victory from three games comes against Armagh, Tyrone are humiliated in Fitzgerald Stadium. Their pain is swiftly administered.

Kerry score 3-1 to Tyrone’s 0-1 by the first-half water break.

By the end, Kerry have amassed 6-15. Their score is immortalised by the reaction of manager Peter Keane, who – keeping a straight face – says, “if you took the goals out of the game, there wasn’t a whole pile in the scoreboard”. Tyrone lose by 16-points.

Worse is how Kerry plunder their goals.

Two are walked in. Niall Morgan, Tyrone’s pioneer of the sweeping goalkeeper role, is lobbed from 40 yards by Gavin White for another.

Darragh Canavan is stretchered off early in the first half after suffering a serious ankle injury, causing a delay of six minutes to the game.

Tyrone are due to face Ulster champions Cavan in their provincial opener in four weeks. The All-Ireland final is 11 weeks away.

They approach summer as only second-favourites to win Ulster behind Donegal in their first season without Mickey Harte as manager since 2002. On the eve of the championship, Tyrone are 18/1 to win the 2021 All-Ireland title.

2 THERE have been better Ulster finals. There have been more exciting Ulster finals and, doubtless, there have been fierier, more intense Ulster finals. But it’s hard to think of a recent Ulster final quite as unique as the one that took place on August 1 in Croke Park.

Here we had a Tyrone team without one of their management duo and a handful of players on medical grounds after a Covid-19 case and their sole bainisteoir on the day, Brian Dooher, shrugging it all off afterwards as simply part of the gig

As well as Logan, Tiernan McCann, Rory Brennan, and Frank Burns also missed out on Tyrone’s 16th Anglo-Celt win. All three played huge roles in the Ulster semi-final win over Donegal.

We had a game of duelling ’keepers, too. There was one moment in the second half when Niall Morgan was pressed so high on a Monaghan kick-out, he was marking the closest player to Rory Beggan’s goal.

Later, Beggan is caught out after pressing for one of Morgan’s restarts but managed to chase Mattie Donnelly down as he was poised to shoot for goal, strip him with a clean tackle, and then secure possession with a deft chip-lift. Tyrone win by a point. It’s Kerry next. Again.

3 AUGUST 9: Amidst rumours of further Covid infections in the Tyrone squad, the GAA confirm the postponement of the following Sunday’s scheduled All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone.

Kerry express “disappointment” at the decision but implicitly accepted the rationale behind it.

Tyrone GAA say they “welcome the decision of the CCCC”, but it soon transpires that Tyrone sought a two-week deferral. County chairman Michael Kerr warns that “management will not be making a decision until this weekend on whether we will be capable of fulfilling the fixture”.

August 14: Tyrone release a statement, saying that the management committee “has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final,” having received “expert medical opinion on the existing, and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid-19 virus during the period of this last two weeks”.

August 15: Kerry put on record their frustration at the situation but add in a statement that it is their “over-arching wish is to ensure that the All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone is played at the earliest possible opportunity,” effectively granting a further delay.

Later that day the GAA confirm that match will now take place on Saturday, August 28, a decision made “following receipt of additional medical information from Tyrone GAA and subsequent deliberations with the relevant parties”.

4 OF all the atrocities inflicted on Kerry by Tyrone since 2003, this one may well rank in the Kingdom as the worst. With Dublin beaten already by Mayo and out of the championship before the final for the first time in seven years, suddenly, the pathway to Sam Maguire looks much clearer for Kerry.

The talk in Kerry is that this All-Ireland won’t be quite as sweet as it would have been had they beaten the Dubs. Instead, they are ambushed. Noughties style.

The victory has all the hallmarks of a great Tyrone performance.

Conor Meyler performs an epic marking job on Paudie Clifford.

All three members of the Tyrone full-back line have scored before half-time.

Cathal McShane scores 1-3 off the bench.

Kerry’s decision-making in highly pressurised situations lets them down for the third year in a row.

If they have, under Peter Keane, mastered the art of hammering inferior teams, they have failed to develop the savvy required to beat a team like Tyrone.

Afterwards, there is a spiky exchange in the press conference when Brian Dooher leaves the room due to a line of questioning about the levels of vaccination in the Tyrone squad.

But the day is theirs. Their actions vindicated.

It’s one thing to play a hand of poker and get an All-Ireland semi-final moved back by two weeks. Quite another to beat Kerry in said fixture.

In nine weeks, Tyrone have turned a 16-point defeat into a victory and another All-Ireland final appearance.

5 IF there is one defining characteristic of the Tyrone team, something that set them apart from Mayo in Croke Park on what was a less-than-epic All-Ireland final, it’s their efficiency up front.

Specifically, their goal-making and goal-taking.

On a day when Mayo’s forwards made bad decisions, squandered five goal opportunities and missed a penalty, Tyrone only need two chances and take both.

McShane has the presence of mind to quickly flick a ball past Robbie Hennelly and then Conor McKenna manages to draw in the Mayo goalkeeper and two other defenders and, without looking, loop a handpass into Darren McCurry’s stride to palm in.

It would be unfair to surmise that Mayo are undone by their hubris. But few envisaged the authority that Tyrone expressed in winning their fourth All-Ireland title.

Sixteen years after captaining the county to their second All-Ireland success in 2005, Brian Dooher follows in the footsteps of Kevin Heffernan (Dublin), Tony Hanahoe (Dublin), Billy Morgan (Cork) and Páidí Ó Sé (Kerry) in having captained and managed their county to win the Sam Maguire Cup.

Dooher and Feargal Logan become only the second managerial duo after Kerry’s Páidí Ó Sé and Seamus MacGearailt (1997) to win an All-Ireland title.

They join Dessie Farrell (2020), Jim Gavin (2013), Mickey Harte (2003) and Joe Kernan (2002) in doing so at the first attempt.

Remarkably, in five championship games since shipping 6-15 in Killarney, Tyrone concede just one goal, keeping clean sheets against Kerry and Mayo in the two biggest games of the year.

Having effectively withdrawn from the championship just four weeks beforehand, Tyrone pull off one of the great and most unexpected All-Ireland wins in GAA history.