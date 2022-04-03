New-found humility at the core for Kingdom

In the league match in Killarney last Sunday, Tyrone’s Darren McCurry caused Kerry’s full-back line, and especially Dylan Casey, repeated difficulty with his sniping runs and ruthless finishing. He also made a notable contribution with the only goal from open play that Kerry have conceded in this year’s league.

Kerry’s record for goals conceded, the only other being a penalty in Monaghan, is unrivalled in Division 1, and their overall scoring concession is unmatched through all four tiers. Under Peter Keane’s time in charge their scoring average started rising, but the defence remained at best a work in progress — left incomplete on his departure.

In the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone last year, Kerry conceded three goals — although one came in extra-time. They scored 22 points and it still wasn’t enough to save them. Earlier in the league they leaked four goals against Dublin in Thurles, and while just one went past them in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Cork in the 2020 Munster semi-final, it was enough to put them out of the championship after the rich promise shown in Keane’s first year in 2019.

That goal by Mark Keane exposed naivety and calamitous defending, on a day when their usual firepower did not bail them out. With the likes of David Clifford, Seán O’Shea and Tony Brosnan misfiring in poor playing conditions, the door was left open for a shock, with Cork exposing Kerry’s Achilles heel. Even in the 2019 championship they surrendered three goals in the Munster final against Cork.

Four goals were conceded across the seven regulation games in Keane’s first league in 2019 and in the league final loss to Mayo they let in three.

Jack O’Connor’s enlisting of Paddy Tally, a Tyrone man very much cut from Ulster football cloth, made pragmatic sense to most Kerry people who had become weary observing the team’s porous defending. By all accounts, he has bedded in well, a low-key figure, with little ego.

The players are said to like his simplicity and gift at communicating straightforward messages. So far in the league the evidence of his work is there to see in more collective industry of the backline and throughout the field when Kerry don’t have the ball. Address this effectively and Kerry see it as the final step to ending their All-Ireland shortcomings that have stymied them over the past eight years.

“You can definitely see an improvement, there is no question about that,” says Stephen Stack, the former Kerry defender and All-Ireland winner, who was an unsuccessful bidder for the manager’s job after Keane left.

“I think the change is more subtle than very obvious. For me up to last year the defensive problem wasn’t just down to any one of the individual backs as such but more about what everyone should have been doing. The game in some respects is very simple. When you have the ball you attack as a team, when you lose it you defend as a team.

“Before this year I felt there wasn’t a humility with all the players on the pitch when we lost the ball; I’ll put it that way. This year, that’s different. What you’re finding now is that fellas have an attitude that there is no job that I shouldn’t be prepared to do if we as a team lose the ball.”

The wheel has come full circle with Tally’s appointment, a man who was part of Tyrone’s All-Ireland win in 2003, during which they were derided in Kerry for coarsening the game with blanket defending. Pat Spillane’s “puke football” condemnation spoke for a constituency in Kerry that abhorred that style of play, which erased them from the championship race in the 2003 All-Ireland semi-final. When Spillane applauded Kerry’s work-rate in the recent win over Armagh, it led to a tweet from Justin McNulty claiming Spillane had a different interpretation of that style of defending now than he had in 2003.

Before his first press conference after taking over Kerry for the third time, Jack O’Connor ran into Dara Ó Cinnéide, who was a player when O’Connor guided Kerry out of the darkness in 2004, after three seasons where they came up short, twice against Ulster opposition.

“I said, ‘You are going to get a bit of stick about Paddy Tally probably,’” he says. “Jack did not give a flying f**k.” Were there reservations? “Ah just you’d be back in west Kerry and you’d hear someone saying, ‘What are they bringing him down for?’” adds Ó Cinnéide.

“The only question they need to ask is: is he good at his job. I think it’s been the downfall of our game in the past. We were too proud. You shouldn’t lack the humility to learn from the opposition.”

A number of things have been happening to make Kerry harder to pierce. Jason Foley is playing his best football as a nailed-on full-back, while Tadhg Morley has claimed a residency at centre back, protecting the D, with support coming from midfield and the half-forwards. Gavin White and Paul Murphy are returning from injuries with Dan O’Donoghue blooded at corner-back in the early rounds, before being supplanted recently by Casey. There is more order to the Kerry defensive plan.

“I think the one that has Paddy Tally’s fingerprint, we have to assume, is where Kerry are dispossessing opposition forwards more in threes and fours, defending as a pack,” says Ó Cinnéide. “That is definitely happening.”

Conspicuous improvement can be seen in the collective efforts through the field and greater technical proficiency in the tackle, with better discipline. Players who lazily left the hand in when tackling are less inclined to do so now. “Now it’s early days but they are scoring more and conceding less,” says Stack.

Kerry had already broken some ice by appointing Cian O’Neill as a coach under Éamonn Fitzmaurice, raising eyebrows in a county that considers itself no other county’s inferior when it comes to football knowledge. This is another variation on the same pragmatic theme.

“It was obviously a smart move to bring in Paddy Tally,” says Stack. “Whatever he is doing is getting through to the lads. But for me it is more about their willingness to be more responsible and more humble when it comes to working hard when you don’t have the ball. They are probably playing more of a counter-attacking game but Dublin were doing this for years. They could play with three or four forwards and still get forward and score when they turned you over because they were very pacey.

“When you look back at all those goals [Kerry conceded in recent years] they were terrible goals for a team to give up. You’d be saying we were wide open down the middle. We are in some respects playing kamikaze football. Let’s attack you and you attack us and we’ll outscore you. Enough of guys weren’t putting their shoulder to the wheel whenever we lost the ball.

“If there’s one thing I was hugely impressed with in that Dublin team that won the six-in-a-row it was their humility. And if Kerry can get their players to that pitch and have that selflessness then they have a chance of doing something this year.”

The goalkeeping position has been rotated between Shane Murphy and Shane Ryan, with Murphy getting a little more playing time. But it is not a clear-cut call. One of the Tyrone goal chances last Sunday fell when Murphy flapped at a high ball, the kind of situation which brings back nightmares of sloppy goals conceded in recent seasons. Brian Ó Beaglaoich will be wing-back or corner, Tom O’Sullivan has secured a place beside Foley, while White will have the number seven shirt. The right half-back position is a toss up, with Murphy, Ó Beaglaoich and Graham O’Sullivan all making bids.

But the method is key and Tally’s arrival is tacit acknowledgement that they needed to find the solutions from outside.

“Kerry are no different to any other county,” says Stack. “All is fair in love and war. If Kerry win, everything is great, it doesn’t matter what coach is involved. If you were to say Kerry would win the All-Ireland this year for the first time in eight years and Santa was coaching the team they couldn’t give a shite.

“They’ve decided to be innovative and bring a guy in from a part of the country where they have a very good reputation for this kind of thing. But it’s early days.”

A new voice from a place where this kind of defending has become an art form. What was once looked on snootily in parts of Kerry is now mainstream and being given the ultimate endorsement by the county with the most All-Irelands.

“If a Tyrone man is coming into the Kerry dressing-room saying, ‘Ye are not working hard enough’, and if a Kerry man is coming in saying, ‘Lads, ye are not working hard enough’, who do you think they are going to listen to?” says Ó Cinnéide.

Times have changed. Kerry must too.