New faces, third comings and job swaps – football’s changing managerial picture for 2022

At least eight counties will have new senior football managers heading into 2022 with others making high-profile appointments to their backroom teams. We assess the close season moves as teams shape up for the new season.

Donegal – Declan Bonner (fifth season)

Bonner’s name was the only one in the hat when clubs were asked to submit names for the position of manager earlier this year and as such he was handed a further two years. Former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford is expected to be on board as coach once more.

Derry – Rory Gallagher (third season)

Derry gave Rory Gallagher a significant vote of confidence by announcing that he had been handed the reins of the county’s footballers until the conclusion of the 2025 season. Gallagher is expected to add Anton Tohill to his playing squad after his return to the AFL.

Antrim – Enda McGinley (second season)

Antrim were much more competitive against Armagh than their 13-point Ulster Championship defeat suggests. Three one-point wins in their divisional section outlined a team that knows how to hold its nerve but more significantly they’ll play in Division 3 next season.

Down – TBC

One of just two counties still to appoint a manager for 2022.

Armagh – Kieran McGeeney (eighth season)

Earlier this year Armagh exercised the option to hand Kieran McGeeney another year in charge of the county’s footballers after 2021 saw them retain their top-flight status. Only Colm Collins, who is heading into his ninth season, has served for a longer term as manager than the Armagh boss.

Monaghan – Seamus McEnaney (third season in second stint)

McEnaney has had some high-profile backroom team members in his second stint including Donie Buckley, Peter Donnelly and Ray Boyne amongst others. A Division 1 side again next term.

Cavan – Mickey Graham (third season)

If their wondrous run to an Ulster title in 2020 was the ‘yang’, then Cavan experienced the ‘yin’ this term. Relegation to the basement division was followed by defeat to Tyrone in Ulster. Ryan McMenamin has been linked with a coaching role for 2022.

Fermanagh – Kieran Donnelly (first season)

Donnelly is back with Fermanagh having previously worked in the county during Peter Canavan’s stint in charge. In charge of Cavan Gaels this season, the Brookeborough native helped Monaghan club Scotstown to an Ulster club final. Ryan McCluskey, who played for the county for 19 years, is part of his backroom team.

Tyrone – Brian Dooher/Feargal Logan (second season)

A dream first season for Tyrone’s management pair, they are unlikely to change much as they turn their thoughts to trying to retain Sam Maguire for the first time in the county’s history.





Expand Close Can Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell conjure a response from his squad next season at a time when talent reserves in the county are not what they once were? Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Can Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell conjure a response from his squad next season at a time when talent reserves in the county are not what they once were? Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile





Leinster

Louth – Mickey Harte (second season)

Harte’s acquisition was a huge coup for Louth and earning promotion in his first season was a more than decent start.

Meath – Andy McEntee (sixth season)

McEntee finds himself in a strange position. The county’s executive narrowly voted against retaining him for the final year of a three-year term (8-7) but at a full county board meeting the clubs (46-27) opted to retain him. John McCloskey, who worked with Armagh in 2002 and with Wasps, will act as coach, while selectors Donal Curtis and Finian Murtagh have opted out.

Dublin – Dessie Farrell (third season)

How Dublin react to their first championship defeat in the best part of the decade will be one of the most compelling stories of 2022. Farrell’s side will still be at the business end but speculation that there will be a shake-up of his backroom team remains just that.

Wicklow – Colin Kelly (first season)

Kelly replaces Davy Burke and brings with him the experience of stints in charge of his native Louth, where he won consecutive promotions, as well as a spell with Westmeath.

Wexford – Shane Roche (second full season)

Replaced Paul Galvin when he stepped down in the midst of the 2020 campaign, Roche is entering his second full season as manager. Operating in Division 4 for 2022, they won in Aughrim last summer and put in a gutsy display against Dublin.

Carlow – Niall Carew (second full season)

Like Roche, Carew came in in the midst of the 2020 campaign to replace Turlough O’Brien. They lost out to Louth for promotion last season.

Kildare – Glenn Ryan (first season)

One of the big moves this off season, Ryan brings with him the most decorated backroom team the county has seen with Anthony Rainbow, Dermot Earley, Johnny Doyle and Brian Lacey all involved as Kildare brought in a heavyweight team to replace Jack O’Connor.

Westmeath – Jack Cooney (fourth season)

The county’s first native manager in 26 years, Westmeath handed Cooney at least two more campaigns earlier this year, with an option for a third.

Laois – Billy Sheehan (first season)

Sheehan becomes the latest Kerryman to lead Laois, following in the footsteps of Mike Quirke, John Sugrue, Tomás Ó Flatharta, Liam Kearns and Mick O’Dwyer though his connections to the county, having played for the O’Moore men for a decade, run deep. Chris Conway and Brian ‘Beano’ McDonald are on board.

Offaly – John Maughan (fourth season)

After securing promotion to Division 2, Offaly retaining Maughan came as no surprise but there has been a heavyweight addition to his backroom team with Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé coming on board. They’ll look to integrate some of their All-Ireland-winning U-20 side.

Longford – TBC

Yet to appoint but expect to have the process completed by mid-November.





Expand Close Keith Ricken / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Keith Ricken





Munster

Waterford – Ephie Fitzgerald (first season)

Fitzgerald swapped roles with Shane Roynayne who took over the Cork ladies, with whom he won an All-Ireland in 2016.

Cork – Keith Ricken (first season)

Ricken’s appointment will be rubbe-rstamped shortly. Ray Keane, brother of former Kerry manager Peter, is part of the backroom team as is 2010 All-Ireland winner Colm O’Neill.

Limerick – Billy Lee (sixth season)

Having been unlucky to miss out on a Munster title in the previous decade, Limerick’s steady rebuild continues under Lee.

Tipperary – David Power (third season)

Like Cavan after their breakthrough provincial win, they endured a difficult 2021 and will play in Division 4 next year. Power was handed a further three seasons recently. Paddy Christie remains on board as coach.

Clare – Colm Collins (ninth season)

Out on his own as the longest-serving manager in the game, Clare have become an established Division 2 side and given how frequently they run into Kerry, one of the teams who would have benefited from ‘Proposal B’. The league’s all-time leading scorer David Tubridy looks set to continue.

Kerry – Jack O’Connor (first season of his third term)

O’Connor is back for a third stint but made an eye-catching appointment when recruiting Tyrone’s Paddy Tally to his backroom team along with Diarmuid Murphy and Michéal Quirke.

Expand Close Mayo manager James Horan reacts to his side's defeat / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mayo manager James Horan reacts to his side's defeat





Connacht

Galway – Pádraic Joyce (third season)

Joyce has completed his initial two-year term but is expected to be in situ for 2022. Former Kildare manager and Cork coach Cian O’Neill is on board.

Mayo – James Horan (third season of his third stint)

Two consecutive All-Ireland final appearances and a league final win couldn’t insulate James Horan and his team from the county’s rumour mill heading into overdrive. Despite speculation to the contrary, Horan confirmed that his backroom team will return en masse in 2022.

Sligo – Tony McEntee (second season)

A forgettable first season in charge saw Sligo lose all but one of their five competitive games. McEntee will get a better chance to put his stamp on the team in 2022.

Leitrim – Andy Moran (first season)

Even before his playing days ended, Moran made no secret of his desire to get into management. Ex-Mayo U-21 All-Ireland-winning manager Mike Solan is on board along with ex-Leitrim players Barry McWeeney and James Clancy.

Roscommon – Anthony Cunningham (fourth season)

Cunningham was handed a fresh two-year term ahead of the 2021 campaign and is expected to have Stevie Poacher on board once more.