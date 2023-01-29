New Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty scores vital point to sink Kerry in Ballybofey

Patrick McBrearty of Donegal celebrates after kicking the match winning point in the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Kerry at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Always beware the quiet ones. After being on the periphery for all of this Allianz Division 1 game, new Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty emerged from nowhere to deliver one of his trademark scores on the loop to sink Kerry in a frantic finish.

Had he not been captain, perhaps new Donegal manager Paddy Carr might even have hauled him ashore, so quiet had McBrearty been.

But he has been in this position before in Ballybofey, most recently against Derry in the 2021 Ulster Championship, and he timed his run to perfection to land the winner in the 74th minute.

It was a big win for the home side as optimism had not been in plentiful supply in the weeks leading up to it, the delay in appointing a manager, Michael Murphy's departure and a poor McKenna Cup all clearly having an impact.

But they stood up and came from six points down at one stage in the first half to get their top flight campaign off to a perfect start.

The reigning champions will be disappointed with how they faded from this game, scoring just three points in the final 50 minutes or so.

They were down 10 of their All-Ireland final starting team but could still call on players with a wealth of experience.

The Spillane brothers, Killian and Adrian, Micheal Burns, Dara Moynihan and Tony Brosnan have enjoyed regular first team exposure over the last half-decade and more while Darragh Roche is one of the better club players through the East Kerry district platform.

In defence, Kerry were losing nothing with Mike Breen and Paul Murphy seamlessly filling in.

Kerry had set themselves up in the opening half to win this game well as their physical advantages manifested just about everywhere.

Too often they used that to turnover possession to good effect, most tellingly on 14 minutes when Moynihan stripped Brendan McCole who had just received from Mark Curran as Shaun Patton, a late call up for Gavin Mulreany from the named team, worked a short kick-out.

With ball in hand, Moynihan was kicking into an empty net as once again Donegal paid a price and were 1-2 to 0-2 behind.

By the 25th minute they were six points clear, 1-6 to 0-3, with their defence resolute and Roche especially showing good form on the inside line as he landed three points and looked most comfortable in stepping up.

Moynihan was also productive while Jack Barry looked at his ease, taking one brilliant defensive mark to set up a Roche point at the other end on 23 minutes.

Donegal had some good moments too and Conor O'Donnell twice profited from Jamie Brennan's vision while the impressive Dara O Baoill flashed a shot across Shane Murphy's goal after a penetrative run on 34 minutes.

Caolan McColgan, who finished with 0-3 and a deserved 'man of the match' award on his debut, pressed up for two fine points to balance the loss of possession twice to his direct opponent Adrian Spillane at crucial times.

Kerry didn't score for the final 12 minutes of the half as Donegal closed to just that goal, 1-6 to 0-6.

Donegal dug in deep after that and with the wind advantage were able to defend in numbers and hit on the counter.

They took the lead on 44 minutes through 18-year-old Luke McGlynn, 0-10 to 1-6, and while Kerry got back level three more times, Donegal always had more spring in their step in the closing stages, McBrearty's coup de grace delighting the home crowd.

Scorers - Donegal: C O'Donnell, C McColgan 0-3 each, D O Baoill 0-2, J Brennan, J McGroddy, L McGlynn, S Patton (f), P McBrearty all 0-1 each. Kerry: D Roche 0-3, D Moynihan 1-0, P Murphy 0-2, K Spillane, T O'Sullivan, D O'Sullivan, R Buckley all 0-1 each.

Donegal: S Patton; B McCole, M Curran, C Ward; C McColgan, S McMenamin, M O'Reilly; C McGonagle, J McGee; D O Baoill, H McFadden, J McGroddy; C O'Donnell, P McBrearty, J Brennan. Subs: L McGlynn for McFadden (42), J McKelvey for McGroddy (63).

Kerry: S Murphy; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; M Breen, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, B O'Sullivan; M Burns, D Moynihan, A Spillane; T Brosnan, D Roche, K Spillane. Subs: P Warren for Breen (47), R Buckley for A Spillane (47), D O'Sullivan for Burns (55) S Okunbor for B O'Sullivan D Geaney for Burns temp (55-56), G Horan for Moynihan (61).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).