Never-say-die Cork secure home comforts by stunning Mayo

Cork 1-14, Mayo 1-11

Cork's Ian Maguire outmanoeuvres Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue in Limerick yesterday. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Seán McGoldrick

This result may yet be recalled as not just a decisive one in the race for the 2023 Sam Maguire Cup but in the life cycle of these two teams.