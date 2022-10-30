Nemo captain Luke Connolly leads by example in Rangers’ 23rd Cork SFC title success

Nemo Rangers won their 23rd Cork SFC title in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but this one was exceptionally sweet. The Trabeg side ensured they will celebrate their centenary in style, defeating great southside rivals St Finbarr’s after a helter-skelter game played in front of 10,153.

Captain Luke Connolly was the star, kicking eight points, while Conor Horgan scored the all-important goal just after half-time as Paul Kerrigan won a record tenth Cork championship.

St Finbarr’s were the favourites, but Nemo dominated the opening period. They were locked at 0-3 apiece after six minutes when Connolly put over his first score. Nemo were in the ascendency and kicked the next four points. Horgan kicked two of those points, while Connolly and Barry O’Driscoll also found their range.

Steven Sherlock stopped the rot for Barr’s and they then had a glorious chance to draw level when Colin Lyons found himself through on goal, but Micheál Martin saved and did the same from Steven Sherlock on the rebound. The resultant ’45 drifted wide and Connolly exacerbated the miss with his third score to make it 0-8 to 0-4. It was then Nemo’s Mark Cronin’s turn to find himself through on goal, but John Kerins saved brilliantly. Still, Nemo were in control and Connolly tapped over another free to leave his side 0-9 to 0-4 up at the break.

The goals finally arrived after Connolly had stretched Nemo’s advantage with two quick-fire scores. Sherlock got one back for the Barr’s, but then Horgan intercepted a Kerins kick-out before lobbing it into an empty net. Further points from Ciarán Dalton and Connolly left Nemo 11 clear, but Barr’s dug deep to bring themselves back into contention.

Brian Hayes fielded a long delivery from Eoin McGreevey before slotting it through Martin’s legs, and when Sherlock added a point, the Barr’s began to find their groove. Kevin O’Donovan and Connolly responded in kind for Nemo, but then the Togher side, driven on by Ian Maguire, began to take over.

A Billy Hennessey goal was sandwiched by two Sherlock points and when Ben O’Connor tapped over another point, there were three between them. However, the reigning champions couldn’t get any closer and when Kieran O’Sullivan put Nemo four up, the game was up. It means a third title in five years for Nemo and a visit from Clonmel Commercials in their Munster Championship opener.

Scorers – Nemo Rangers: L Connolly (5f) 0-8; C Horgan 1-3; R Dalton 0-2; K O’Donovan, K O’Sullivan, B O’Driscoll 0-1 each. St Finbarr’s: S Sherlock (5f) 0-6; B Hayes, B Hennessey 1-0 each; I Maguire, E McGreevey, B O’Connor 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS – MA Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, K O’Donovan; C McCartan, S Cronin, K Fulignati; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, R Dalton, J Horgan; M Cronin, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly (c). Subs: P Kerrigan for Dalton (47), L Horgan for J Horgan and C Dalton for C Horgan (both 54), K O’Sullivan for Fulignati (55), C O’Donovan for Cripps (60).

ST FINBARR’S – J Kerins; S Ryan, J Burns, C Scully; C Lyons, B Hennessy, A O’Connor; I Maguire (c), E Comyns; E Twomey, S Sherlock, B Hayes; E Dennehy, E McGreevey, C Myers Murray. Subs: B O’Connor for Twomey (h-t), D Quinn for Comyns (inj, 32), C Dennehy for Myers Murray (44), A Lyne for E Dennehy (55).

Ref – A Long (Arigideen Rangers).