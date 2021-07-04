Neil Flynn on fire as second-half burst sees Kildare past brave Offaly effort

Fergal Conway of Kildare in action against Bernard Allen, left, and Niall McNamee of Offaly during the Leinster SFC quarter-final match at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Neil Flynn's second-half goal proved crucial as Kildare powered away from Offaly in the final 35 minutes at O'Moore Park this afternoon to book a Leinster SFC semi-date with Westmeath.

Jack O'Connor's side were full value for their victory – despite finishing with 13 men when Ryan Houlihan was sent off after 60 minutes and Jimmy Hyland was sin binned – as a fruitful Offaly season came to an end.

Offaly started much the better of the two sides and were two points to the good inside five minutes with the evergreen Niall McNamee and Cian Farrell firing over frees as they looked lively up front.

Kildare settled into their stride soon after Neil Flynn (free) and Darragh Kirwan levelling it up but scores were hard to come by in the opening half with neither side showing much efficiency in front of the posts.

Offaly had eight first-half wides – as well as another three shots dropped short – to Kildare's five but they went in a point ahead, 0-4 to 0-3, at the first water break and looked full of energy despite a busy campaign.

Paddy Dunican slotted over a '45 before Fergal Conway responded at the other end but Farrell had the final say in the first quarter with a sweet point from the outside of his left boot to a thunderous ovation.

The electricity which a crowd brings to games was there for all to see as Houlihan and Peter Cunningham squared up to each other at the first water break with a boisterous support loving every second of the skirmish that followed.

Flynn drew Kildare level with a 24th-minute free before Offaly lost full-back Eoin Rigney and playmaker Ruairi McNamee to injury as the Lilies pushed ahead with Flynn firing over another free.

Offaly substitute Bernard Allen equalised with a lovely effort off his left foot but full-back Mick O'Grady surged forward to leave Kildare ahead by the minimum at half-time after a tense and entertaining 35 minutes, 0-6 to 0-5.

Flynn added another free after the break but Offaly were left to rue a glorious goal opportunity at the other end with half-time substitute Eoin Carroll pulling his shot wide in the 39th minute having been expertly played through by Cunningham.

Conway sent over a beauty from a tight angle and it could have been even better for Kildare when Dunican's errant kick-out found its way to Jimmy Hyland before Dunican made up for his mistake with a fine save.

Hyland fired over from play soon after before Anton Sullivan sent over Offaly's first point of the new half in the 43rd minute and Farrell followed up soon after with another sweet point off his left peg to leave them trailing by two, 0-9 to 0-7.

Kildare found another gear to finish the third quarter in great style, though, with the three of the next four points and a brace from Flynn (including one '45) while towering midfielder Aaron Masterson hand-passed over after a lung-bursting run to leave them in control, 0-12 to 0-8.

The game was put to bed in the minutes that followed with Hyland firing over from play before Flynn added a brilliant goal having thrown two exquisite sidesteps but they would play the final few minutes with just 13 men.

Houlihan was sent off on the hour mark for his second yellow before Jimmy Hyland was sin binned five minutes later and Cian Farrell's accuracy ensured a dramatic finish but Kildare deservedly booked their date with Westmeath.

Scorers – Kildare: N Flynn 1-7 (4f, 2 '45), M O'Grady 0-1, D Kirwan 0-1, F Conway 0-2, J Hyland 0-2, A Masterson 0-1, K Feely 0-1. Offaly: C Farrell 0-8 (4f), P Dunican 0-1 ('45), A Sullivan 0-1, B Allen 0-1, N McNamee 0-2 (1m, 1f).

Kildare: M Donnellan; E Doyle, M Dempsey, M O'Grady; K Flynn, D Hyland, R Houlihan; K Feely, A Masterson; C Hartley, F Conway, N Flynn; D Kirwan, B McCormack, J Hyland. Subs: B McLoughlin for Kirwan (54), S Ryan for Conway inj (57), S O'Sullivan for McCormack (64), P Brophy for Hartley (71), C Kavanagh for Flynn (74).

Offaly: P Dunican; J Lalor, E Rigney, N Darby; C Doyle, C Stewart, D Dempsey; C Mangan, J Hayes; P Cunningham, A Sullivan, J Moloney; N McNamee, C Farrell, R McNamee. Subs: S Horan for Rigney inj (25), B Allen for R McNamee inj (28), E Carroll for Mangan (half-time), B Carroll for Cunningham and A Leavy for Doyle (both 60)

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).