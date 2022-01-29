National League round-up: Derry and Limerick make winning starts to new campaign

Derry enjoyed the perfect start to life in Division Two and won the battle of Ulster at Owenbeg with a seven-point win over Down.

Niall Loughlin’s goal midway through the first half provided the centrepiece for victory with as many as nine players producing scores for the winners.

Andrew Gilmore, with three points, top scored for a Down side who struggled to find any real rhythm throughout the seventy minutes.

Contrasting Dr McKenna Cup campaigns allowed both Rory Gallagher and the returning James McCartan to at least blood a number of promising youngsters. But despite under-20 graduates Odhran Murdock and Andrew Gilmore both catching the eye, shorn of any blue chip Kilcoo players, Down stumbled to defeat against Antrim and Donegal.

Derry, for their part, unearthed a couple of potential gems in teenagers Lachlan Murray and Matthew Downey in those early season run outs.

But the serious stuff started tonight. And in a division expected to be tightly contested, a winning start seemed essential.

The Mournemen were almost unrecognisable from the team that defeated Derry when last they crossed swords almost two years ago to the day, with league debuts awarded to Finn McElroy, Ruairi McCormack, Odhran Murdock and Andrew Gilmore.

An injury-time Matthew Downey free stretched Derry’s half-time lead to 1-6 to 0-4, with the scoreboard adequately reflecting the Oakleaf dominance. A beginning that offered hard graft over crowd pleasing artistry, saw little to separate the sides – both amassing 0-2 apiece in the opening quarter. Shane McGuigan and Paul Cassidy’s scores were equalled by those of Ruairi McCormack and Darren O’Hagan.

Derry found a quicker gear after that. They hit four of the following five scores with Niall Loughlin’s goal in the 18th minute the key score. Young Lachlan Murray and Ciaran McFaul were also among the scorers, with just Andrew Gilmore’s point and a Barry O’Hagan free keeping Down’s interest in the contest.

There were fully 14 minutes gone in the second half before Derry added to their tally courtesy of a delightful Ciaran McFaul point. But in a low scoring second half, that point heralded three more with Conor Doherty, Niall Toner and Paul Cassidy all raising white flags as Derry eased to the winning line. Frees from Andrew Gilmore book-ended those Derry points in a disappointing night for the Mournemen.

Conor Doherty, Ciaran McFaul and Conor McCluskey all caught the eye for the Oakleafers who themselves didn’t quite find their groove.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher cut a happy figure after the win. “I’d love to say it was a smashing performance, but it was scrappy and full of individual mistakes,” he admitted. “You can see that a number of the boys haven’t played a lot of football. I thought we were very rusty. While we won 1-10 to 0-6 I think we were an awful lot better, we just made mistakes.”

“I’m delighted,” he continued. “It’s a serious bit of progress. Two years ago we left Newry beaten by Down.”

Gallagher saluted his players’ commitment to the cause. “I’m delighted with our togetherness. We’re the walking wounded with Shane (McGuigan), Conor (Glass), Gareth McKinless coming off early.

“I just want to give the Glen players and the Slaughtneil players credit after the disappointment they had with their clubs.

“Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan – there will not be a day when they are not in the team. As far as I’m concerned they’re outstanding players. Have they had the level of training that we want – absolutely not. But we wanted to get them playing.”

With a road trip away to Offaly up next, the Derry manager is ambitious this season and is already looking forward to their next encounter. “We want to be coming up the road next week with four points,” he concluded.

Scorers- Derry: N Loughlin 1-0, C McFaul 0-2, P McGrogan 0-1, C Doherty 0-1, M Downey 0-1f, P Cassidy 0-2, S McGuigan 0-1, L Murray 0-1 and N Toner 0-1.

Down: A Gilmore 0-3 (2fs), R McCormack 0-1, D O’Hagan 0-1, B O’Hagan 0-1f

Derry: Odhran Lynch, Christopher McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Glass, Ciaran McFaul, Matthew Downey, Ethan Doherty, Paul Cassidy, Niall Loughlin, Shane McGuigan, Lachlan Murray

Subs: B Heron for G McKinless (23), N Toner for M Downey (46), S Heavron for L Murray (58), S Downey for C Glass (65), J Doherty for S McGuigan (68)

Down: Rory Burns, Peter Fegan, Finn McElroy, Gerard Collins, Ruairi McCormack, Niall McParland, Darren O’Hagan, Anthony Doherty, Odhran Murdock, Caolan Mooney, Liam Kerr, Cormac McCartan, Barry O’Hagan, Kevin McKernan, Andrew Gilmore

Subs: T Rushe for K McKernan (53), J McCarton for C Mooney (61), C Francis for D O’Hagan (64), B McArdle for L Kerr (68), D Murtrtagh for N McParland (70)

Ref: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

Limerick 4-9 Longford 1-11

A powerful first half from Limerick gave them the platform to open their Division Three account with a victory. This contest, played at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, was effectively settled by a brace of Brian Donovan goals after Iain Corbett had goal after just three minutes.

Though Longford did get this game back to just two points in stoppage time, Limerick kicked the last three scores – including a fourth goal, to win by seven, the same margin seen at half-time.

The Shannonsiders opened their account inside 90 seconds when Cillian Fahy pointed and he was on the end of a fine move a short time later to find the game's first goal. By the time Oran Kenny clipped over a mark in the 9th minute, Longford were four points behind. Indeed, they were playing catch-up all evening. Brian Donovan occupied the centre-forward position to great effect all evening and his two goals in five minutes put Limerick in firm control.

Good work from Peter Nash and Fahy put him though for his first before Hugh Bourke’s wonderful pass sent him racing in on goal for a second. The gap was now 3-5 to 0-5 but Darren Gallagher and Jayson Matthews kept Longford in touch with the final scores of the half.

Billy O’Loughlin, taking charge of Longford this year, made two changes at half-time and these helped settle the Leinster side. However, while they improved defensively, they didn’t worry Billy Lee’s side until the final exchanges. A quick-fire 1-1 from Darragh Doherty brought the game back to just two points entering stoppage time.

But, after scoring just 0-3 in the previous 35 minutes, Limerick landed 1-2 in the dying embers to seal the crucial victory. James Naughton’s tap in was either side of two long range efforts from Robbie Bourke and Donovan, which ended over 20 minutes without a score for the 2020 Division Four winners.

Scorers - Limerick: B Donovan 2-1; C Fahy 1-3; J Naughton 1-1; P De Brún, H Bourke, J Ryan (free), R Bourke 0-1 each. Longford: D Doherty (0-1 free) 1-2; D Gallagher (both frees),J Matthews, J Hagan, 0-2 each; O Kenny (0-1 mark); B O’Farrell; R Smyth 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan ©, J Liston, S O’Dea, M Donovan, C Sheehan, I Corbett, R Childs; D Treacy, C Fahy, P De Brún, B Donovan, J Naughton, P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

Subs: P Maher for Donovan (inj - 4), A Enright for P De Brún (inj – 43), R Bourke for Ryan (61), TMcCarthy for Childs (61), D Kelly for Nash (63).

LONGFORD: P Collum, P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell, J Moran, M Quinn ©, I O’Sullivan, D Gallagher, R Moffat, P Lynn, A Farrell, D Reynolds, J Hagan, J Matthews, O Kenny.

Subs: R Smyth for Farrell, D Doherty for Lynn (both half-time), K McGann for Hagan (47), T McNevin for Gallagher (inj – 53).

Fermanagh 0-8 Antrim 1-14

Antrim deservedly returned home with the spoils from their meeting with Fermanagh at Brewster Park, Enda McGinley’s side hitting an unanswered 1-5 to close the game out after Fermanagh had cut the deficit to one point with 12 minutes to go.

The Saffrons enjoyed the better of things in the first half as they went in at the break leading 0-6 to 0-3 with Odhran Eastwood, Michael McCann and Tomas McCann among the points.

However, Fermanagh will rue a number of wasted goal opportunities in the half as they trailed by three at the break.

Antrim extended that advantage out to five points early in the second half but the home side rallied with Sean Quigley slotting over scores as they reduced the arrears to a point, 0-8 to 0-9.

But, Kevin Small bagged the key score of the game with a goal in the 58th minute, tucking home at the second attempt and from there Antrim dominated as they rattled off the last five points from Jamie Gribbon, Tomas McCann, Ruairi McCann, Seamus McGarry and Dermot McAleese to get their league campaign off to the perfect start.

Scorers: Fermanagh: S Quigley 0-4 (3f, 1m), D McGurn 0-1, C Corrigan 0-1, R Lyons 0-1, G McKenna 0-1

Antrim: K Small 1-1, T McCann 0-3 (2f), R McCann 0-2 (1f), O Estwood 0-2 (1m), J Gribbon 0-2 (1m), R Murray 0-1, D McAleese 0-1, S McGarry 0-1, M McCann 0-1

Fermanagh: S McNally; J Cassidy, G Cavanagh, L Flanagan; A Breen, J McMahon, D McCusker; R Jones, J McDade; J Largo Elis, B Horan, R Lyons; C Corrigan, D McGurn, S Quigley

Subs – Stephen McGullion for McDade (22), G McKenna for Lyons , Shane McGulion for Breen, T Bogue for Flanagan.

Antrim: O Kerr; E McCabe, R Johnston, J McAuley; P Healy, J Laverty, D McAleese; M McCann, K Small; R Murray, J Gribbon, P McBride; T McCann, R McCann, O Eastwood

Subs – P McAlee for McBride (h/t), C Murray for Eastwood (51), P McCormick for R Murray (51), S McGarry for R McCann (67), P Shivers for T McCann (70)