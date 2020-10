Gaelic Football Premium

Tomás Ó Sé Opinion I firmly believe that this Championship could be absolutely essential to Ireland's mental health

A good friend of mine with a great GAA history has been in hospital this week, battling Covid. His diagnosis came as a real jolt to me, a reminder that this virus is on all our doorsteps right now, playing Russian roulette with the health of the nation. And, instinctively, it triggered that human reflex to just pull the shutters down, suspend normality.