National Football League: Connacht rivals Mayo and Galway clash in Castlebar
Mayo vs Galway throws in at 19.15 in the National Football League tonight. Follow all the action in our liveblog.
Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here
Online Editors
Related Content
- Division Four round-up: Derry seal promotion while Waterford beat Antrim in front of 86 fans
- Dean Rock and Paddy Andrews to start for Dublin as Jim Gavin makes two changes for Roscommon clash
- Vincent Hogan: 'Men of steel only need apply as Brian Cody seeks an anchor man'