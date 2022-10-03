Nathan Mullins pens emotional tribute to his ‘superhero’ father, Dublin footballing great Brian

Brian Mullins and his son Nathan Mullins embrace after the 2017 Dublin SFC final. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Nathan Mullins has penned an emotional tribute to his late father Brian, describing the Dublin GAA legend as “my superhero”.

Brian Mullins passed away on Friday following a short illness at the age of 68, and now his son has joined the chorus of acclaim for one of the capital’s all-time greats.

"Dad, from a young age you always assured me that there's no superheroes on a football pitch," the St Vincent’s footballer tweeted.

"Everyone has two arms, two legs and a head on their shoulders. What matters is who wants the win more and who is willing to work harder.

"I've carried that with me in all aspects of my life but to me, you were my superhero. Thank you for everything, I'm so proud of you and love you so much."