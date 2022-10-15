Naomh Conaill win back Donegal SFC crown after dramatic win over St Eunan's

Naomh Conaill star Leo McLoone, 15, and Dermot Molloy, left, celebrate after their victory in the Donegal SFC final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Naomh Conaill, the men who won’t go away, are back at the top of the mountain in Donegal.

Martin Regan’s team edged past St Eunan’s to take the Donegal SFC title for a sixth time.

With the timeless Brendan McDyer rolling back the years, scoring three inspirational points, and Ciaran Thompson playing the role of the conductor, posting four and taking the Man of the Match award, Naomh Conaill had just enough for St Eunan’s, who had Shane O’Donnell sent off late in the first half when they led 1-3 to 0-4.

Charles McGuinness scorched to the bottom corner 12 minutes into the second half to turn the tide. Odhran Doherty’s pass was sublime and McGuinness made no mistake. ‘Come on you boys in blue,’ his parish folk bellowed with a renewed gusto.

It was level pegging when St Eunan’s midfielder Kevin Kealy prodded to the net in the 50th minute, but Thompson slammed one over immediately.

A free from Thompson in the 58th minute was the last time a white flag was hoisted and a sea of blue engulfed Sean MacCumhaill Park as Naomh Conaill - who many felt couldn’t be a force again - returned to a familiar perch.

Against a backdrop of Drumboe Woods’ autumnal leaves, it was a day for all the seasons. Everything from a shining sun and a biting chill to, for a period in the opening half, a biblical shower visited the waters of the Finn.

Naomh Conaill, appearing in a sixth successive final, drew first blood with Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí and McDyer knocking over early points.

St Eunan’s bagged 13th minute goal to tip the scales, Eoin McGeehin converting after being played in behind by Shane O’Donnell.

Right away, Niall O’Donnell hoofed over a monster score from 40 metres and St Eunan’s, suddenly, were two in front.

McDyer restored parity for Naomh Conaill in the teeming rain.

Aaron Deeney, having taken a floated pass in from Caolan Ward, gave St Eunan’s a buffer at the interval, but not before controversy rained, Shane O’Donnell the recipient of a harsh red card that left St Eunan’s fuming - and down to 14 men.

Scorers - Naomh Conaill: C McGuinness 1-1; C Thompson (3f) 0-4; B McDyer 0-3; J Mac Ceallabhuí 0-1.

St Eunan’s: K Kealy, E McGeehin 1-0 each; N O’Donell (1f) 0-2; S McVeigh, A Deeney, C Morrison 0-1 each.

Naomh Conaill - S McGrath; K McGettigan, AJ Gallagher, J Campbell; E O’Donnell, A Thompson, E Waide; C Thompson, J Mac Ceallabhuí; B McDyer, O Doherty, E Doherty; J O’Malley, C McGuinness, K McGill. Subs: L McLoone for O’Malley (57), D Molloy for McDyer (60), M Boyle for O.Doherty (60).

St Eunan’s - S Patton; C Parke, C Ward, A Deeney; P Devine, C O’Donnell snr, D Mulgrew; S McGettigan, K Kealy; C Moore, S O’Donnell, S McVeigh; P McGettigan, N O’Donnell, E McGeehin. Subs: K Tobin for Parke (h-t), C O’Donnell jnr for P.McGettigan (41), C Morrison for Devine (43), E Dowling for S.McGettigan (53).

Ref - M Dorrian (Fanad).