Naomh Conaill finally awarded 2020 Donegal SFC as Kilcar drop appeal

There has been a lot of controversy over the 2020 Donegal SFC. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The controversial awarding of 2020 Donegal SFC to Naomh Conaill has finally been settled after Kilcar waived their right to further appeal.

However, in a hard-hitting statement, the club said they held the decision to fine the Glenties club for a breach in playing rules during the clash in “utter contempt.”

The 2020 final, which was played in August 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been the subject of months of boardroom wrangling. In the game, Naomh Conaill beat Kilcar on penalties. However, it later emerged that the Glenties men had used four substitutes in extra-time, one more than is permitted.

Kilcar objected and at the time it was stated that if there was a breach of the rules found, the CCC would either award the game to Kilcar, fine Naomh Conaill or schedule a replay.

The row was sent through the various committees. At one stage, Kilcar won the right to a replay before Naomh Conaill appealed that decision to the Ulster Council, who in turn sent the issue back to Donegal’s Competitions Controls Committee (CCC).

And earlier this month, it was revealed that Donegal chiefs would fine Glenties but take no further action, something Kilcar took issue with in their statement.

They insisted that the punishment was not appropriate given what was at stake.

“We are shocked and appalled that the decision arising from this finding has imposed what we consider to be the most lenient of penalties, a paltry monetary fine,” read the statement. “This decision has the material effect of awarding a Donegal Senior Championship title to a club that has been found to be in breach of the CLG playing rules.”

Kilcar had the right to appeal that decision, but confirmed they opted against that course of action saying that it was in the club’s best interests “that no further action on our part be taken.”