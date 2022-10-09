Naas retain Kildare SFC title with victory over Clane

Brian Byrne of Naas in action against Brian McLoughlin of Clane during the Kildare Senior Football Championship final at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Naas retained their Kildare SFC title with a fair degree of comfort in Newbridge, keeping their young challengers at arm's length for much of a disappointing final.

It never really sparked to life in difficult conditions and Naas really only stretched Clane in the closing quarter when Paddy McDermott knifed through for a late goal after Darragh Kirwan and substitute Sean Hanafin had both been superbly thwarted by great saves from goalkeeper Cian Burke.

Burke though found it hard to get kick-outs into the hands of colleagues and Naas really went to town on that aspect of their game to win 14 from 23.

Maybe the signs were ominous in the early exchanges when Naas owned the ball and it wasn't until close to the third minute when a Clane hand finally touched it.

It played out that way for much of the remainder of the half with rival sweepers, Naas' Eoin Doyle and Clane's Robbie Phillips the dominant figures.

Clane, who hadn't won a senior title since 1997 and were back in their first final in 24 years, had wind advantage in the opening half but couldn't make it count and lacked cohesion in their attack.

Shane O'Sullivan eventually knocked over their only point of the half from distance and went on to be their most prolific scorer with four points, two from frees.

By the break a 0-5 to 0-1 lead put Naas in a very dominant position and the wonder was that they weren't further ahead or didn't kill off the game as they should have in the third quarter.

They left Clane in touch and briefly they rallied to get within two points, 0-8 to 0-5.

But it was a misleading reflection on the game and the direction it was heading as the champions asserted themselves with big performances from Doyle, McDermott, defenders Brian Byrne and Mark Maguire, midfielder Alex Beirne and Tom Browne and Dermot Hanafin up front.

They also got more from their bench with Sean Hanafin an effective replacement for the injured James Burke.

Scorers - Naas: P McDermott 1-0, L Mullins 0-3 (2fs 1 45), T Browne, A Beirne 0-2 each, E Callaghan (f), D Hanafin, C Doyle, D Kirwan, J Cleary all 0-1 each. Clane: S O'Sullivan 0-4 (2fs), R Phillips, Sam McCormack 0-1 each.

Naas: L Mullins; C Daly, B Byrne, M Maguire; Paddy McDermott, E Doyle, T Browne; J Burke, A Beirne; Paul McDermott, D Hanafin, B Kane; C Doyle, D Kirwan, E Callaghan. Subs: S Hanafin for Burke inj (36), J McKevitt for Kane (53), K Cummins for C Doyle (57), J Cleary for Paul McDermott (53), O Prizeman for Browne (63).

Clane: C Burke; H O'Neill, C Byrne, Shane McCormack; J Lynch, C Shanahan, S Reilly; T Montgomery, S Christansen; Sam McCormack, C Vizzard, A Fanning; R Phillips, B McLoughlin, S O'Sullivan. Subs: C O'Brien for Christansen (42), J Burke for Vizzard (42), O Tighe for Lynch (49), S Callan for Fanning (60), D Egan for S McCormack (60).

Referee: B Cawley (Sarsfields).