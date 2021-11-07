Naas hold their nerve to secure first Kildare Championship in 31 years

DRAMA upon drama at St Conleth’s Park as Naas held on by their fingertips to secure a first Kildare SFC title in 31 years.

The underdogs did it the hard way, winning in the face of a ferocious Sarsfields fightback down the home straight.

They could only breathe four into stoppage time when 38-year-old veteran Eamonn Callaghan forced a turnover on the stand-side touchline and the resultant move culminated in sub Paul McDermott fisting over to make it a two-point game.

The final whistle sounded from the next kickout, sparking wild scenes of celebration in Newbridge.

For most of this contest, Naas had appeared the better and more fluent team – but Sarsfields finished both halves with a flourish.

When Tom Browne eased Naas 0-13 to 0-7 ahead after 47 minutes, they appeared to have one hand on the Dermot Bourke Cup.

But then the injury-enforced loss of player-manager Eoin Doyle, followed soon after by a black card for Seán Cullen, offered a glimmer of hope to their Newbridge opponents.

Establishing a vice-grip on the Naas kickout, Sarsfields hit five unanswered points to trim the deficit to just a single point.

In the midst of this total domination, however, they will rue a necklace of poor wides – and the decision to disallow a goal for veteran sub Gary White approaching the hour mark.

Instead, referee Billy O’Connell had already blown for a free in for a foul on Ben McCormack, decreeing there was no advantage when the Kildare player’s shot fell short.

Barry Coffey tapped over the resultant free, but ultimately it was not enough.

Right from the throw-in, you’d never have guessed that Naas were appearing in their first county final since 1991 – or that they had reached this decider without a non-playing manager, Kildare star Doyle doubling in the role after the mid-campaign departure of Paul Kelly.

After a couple of early misses from their chief marksman, Darragh Kirwan, they found their range with an unanswered burst of 0-5 before the first water break.

And even though McCormack finally got Sarsfields off the mark soon after, this proved only a temporary interruption. Kirwan was now in full flow and his third point from play stretched their lead to seven, 0-8 to 0-1, after 21 minutes.

Sarsfields hit back with the last four points of the half, making it 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval, but Naas pushed on again before their late mini-collapse prompted a nerve-shredding finale.

SCORERS – Naas: D Kirwan 0-4, E Callaghan (1f), S Cullen 0-2 each, B Kane, D Hanifin, P McDermott, A Beirne, T Browne, P McDermott 0-1 each.

Sarsfields: B McCormack (1 ‘45’), D Ryan, T Hoey (1m) 0-3 each, B Coffey 0-2 (1m, 1f), K Hartley 0-1.

NAAS – J Rodgers; B Kane, E Doyle, P Sullivan; T Browne, B Byrne, P McDermott; J Burke, J Cleary; S Cullen, E Callaghan, C McCarthy; D Kirwan, D Hanifin, A Beirne. Subs: C Joyce for Hanifin (47), C Daly for Doyle (inj 49), P McDermott for Kane (54), B Stynes for Beirne (63).

SARSFIELDS – J Melia; C Harnett, T Aspell, S Ryan; C Aspell, C Kavanagh, D Ryan; B McCormack, T Hoey; C Hartley, B Coffey, C Costigan; D Nea, S Doyle, A Smith. Subs: D Shalvey for Smith (ht), K Hartley for Costigan (36), C Byrne for C Aspell (38), G White for C Hartley (47), S Campbell for Harnett (46).

REF – B O’Connell (Castlemitchell)