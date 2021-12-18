Naas break Shelmaliers hearts in extra-time to move into Leinster SFC final

Brian Byrne, right, and Naas goalkeeper Jack Rodgers celebrates at the final whistle after their side's victory in the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Semi-Final win over Shelmaliers at Croke Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Naas have reached their first ever Leinster club football final. Once again, the Kildare champions’ survival instincts stood to them, veteran team captain Eamon Callaghan calmly converting a free in the fifth minute of stoppage-time to send an absorbing semi-final into extra-time.

It was cruel luck on Shelmaliers who were aiming to become the first Wexford club to reach a provincial club final in football.

They led from the eighth minute when Eoghan Nolan palmed the ball to the net until the 57th minute when inevitably a free from Callaghan levelled the contest.

By then Naas were down to 14 men after Brian Stynes had been shown a straight red card. Shelmaliers had one foot in the final when on the stroke of full-time goal scorer Eoghan Nolan edged them back in front.

Naas, who had survived against the odds against Tullamore in the Leinster quarter-final, held their nerve and substitute Cathal Daly won a free for them at the death which Callaghan converted.

Their revival had been kick-started by a brilliant goal from young county star Darragh Kirwan after Callaghan had set up the chance ten minutes from the end.

Shelmaliers played most of the first half of extra-time with 14 men as Brian Malone was black carded near the end of normal time, whereas Naas were able to replace Stynes who had been red carded.

Malone was back on the field when Naas hit two quick points to lead at half time in extra time. Callaghan’s sixth point – and second from play – after this break had them in control but Shelmaliers brought the contest back to a minimum with the next two scores.

But Naas – whose intermediate hurlers are also through to the Leinster final -finally broke Shelmaliers resistance in the dying minutes with a goal from substitute Dermot Hanafin – a son of former Kerry All-Ireland star Dermot Hanafin.

Scorers:

Naas: D Kirwan 1-2, E Callaghan 0-6 (4f), D Hanifin 1-0, B Byrne 0-2, Paul McDermott, L Griffin, S Cullen, P Kane, Paul McDermott, Paddy McDermott 0-1 each.

Shelmaliers: G Malone 0-5 (5f), E Nolan 1-1, A Murphy 0-2, C Hearne 0-2 each J Donohue, J Cash, B Malone 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

Naas: J Rodgers; E Doyle, C McCarthy, P Sullivan, T Browne, B Byrne, Paddy McDermott; J Burke, S Bergin; S Cullen, E Callaghan, B Kane, D Kirwan, Paul McDermott, L Griffin. Subs: B Stynes for Browne 29m (blood sub), J Cleary for Bergin ht; C Daly for Cullen 37m, D Hanifin for Griffin 41m, C Joyce for Paul McDermott 48m; J McKevitt for Sullivan 57m. ET: A McDermott for B Stynes (red card), S Cullen for Joyce 20 +2.

Shelmaliers: C McCraig; A O’Brien, J Cash, G Stapleton; G Malone, S Donohoe; R Banville; S Keane Carroll, A Cash; A Murphy, B Malone, J Donohue; E Nolan, P O’Leary, C Hearne. Subs: M Power for Cash 42m, E Doyle for O’Leary 48m, K Roche for Power 60 + 3. ET: C Lawlor for Murphy 7m, P O’Leary for Nolan 18m.

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois)