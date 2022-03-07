| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My top ten contenders in the race for 2022 Sam Maguire glory

Pat Spillane

Kerry are on track but I'm not going to write Dublin off either

What county will bring home the Sam Maguire Cup from Croke Park in July? Expand

Close

What county will bring home the Sam Maguire Cup from Croke Park in July?

What county will bring home the Sam Maguire Cup from Croke Park in July?

What county will bring home the Sam Maguire Cup from Croke Park in July?

A friend rang me last week to discuss Kerry’s performance against Monaghan.

He was worried that a big showing in February wouldn’t cut the mustard in September.

Most Watched

Privacy