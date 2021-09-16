| 17.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My team of the year and why 'We Are One' sums up the Red Hands' victorious All-Ireland gameplan

Ciarán Whelan

The Kerry County Board's treatment of Peter Keane and his management team has been most un-Kerry-like

Tyrone players celebrate celebrate their All-Ireland victory. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tyrone players celebrate celebrate their All-Ireland victory. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tyrone players celebrate celebrate their All-Ireland victory. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tyrone players celebrate celebrate their All-Ireland victory. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Simple slogans are often the most catchy, effective and powerful, you know the type – ‘Impossible Is Nothing’, ‘Just Do It’, ‘Yes We Can’, and maybe even ‘I’m Lovin’ It’!

Shortly after arriving off their team buses at Croke Park last Saturday, the Tyrone footballers stretched their legs around the sidelines of the pitch – the backs of their tops had their own three-word tagline – ‘We Are One’’, a simple slogan expressing a clear and potent message.

Tyrone are deserving All-Ireland champions and they did it the hard way, improving every step of the way with victories over Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan – before culminating with Croke Park wins over Kerry and Mayo.

Related topics

More On Tyrone GAA

Most Watched

Privacy