My team and player of the year, and why in brutal terms, Mayo just weren't good enough

Tomás Ó Se

Any talk of a curse is complete nonsense. There is no tragic romance to the Mayo story, just hard facts and disappointments

Kieran McGeary was one of the key men in Tyrone's All-Ireland success. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Kieran McGeary was one of the key men in Tyrone's All-Ireland success. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

I remember reading a Liam McHale interview once, in which this idea of a Mayo curse was being explored, and he saw it for what I believe most intelligent people in the county see it – a complete nonsense.

Liam’s view was that Mayo, sometimes, just weren’t good enough and sometimes simply failed to get the job done. There was, in other words, no tragic romance to this story.

Just hard facts and disappointments.

