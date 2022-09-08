My plan and fixtures template to transform the game of gaelic football

There is a blissful sweet spot in all football careers. A few years when it just seems a little more straightforward than the periods either side of it. “Peak” years.

Plenty of tactical lessons learned, skills of the game polished from repetition, many psychological insecurities conquered, recovery from games and training is almost instantaneous, speed/acceleration/agility sharper than ever before, power and strength at their optimum, an aerobic base built from years of training compounding.

What a feeling. Appreciated more in hindsight.

At the time I did have one nagging feeling though. Frustration.

Why frustration? Frustration because we had an astoundingly limited number of games! I am bouncing off the ground here. All I want to do is play football.

From when we first get to kick ball it is all we ever want to do. Nobody is begging for the primary school lunch bell to ring so they can do some training. Out into the yard, two teams, match is on.

The training to games ratio in GAA is a farce. (And has fed into the industry of paid hangers on as the big gaps between games have to be filled by people taking a few euro for their services). It is improving somewhat but there is a way to go.

Some lived examples;

My first year on the Sligo Panel, 2008, we played our final league game on April 27 and our next game on June 22. Fifty-six days or eight weeks of a gap.

In 2015 we played our last league game on April 5 and our next game on June 20. Seventy-six days or eleven weeks of a gap.

In 2019 we played six games in 56 days from January 27 to March 24. In the 91 days or 13 weeks between then and the end of our season on June 23 we played two games.

Consider a very average week. Ignoring recovery, video or extra skills sessions a team will have three pitch sessions and two gym sessions.

For the years above that gave April to June periods with the following training to games ratios;

2008: 40 training sessions to one game

2015: 55 training sessions to one game

2019: 65 training sessions for two games.

Football is a sport best enjoyed in better weather. For players and supporters. In the above examples and in the current calendar over 90% of games for 90% of counties are played January to April. Not ideal, I would proffer.

Heretofore I have used the intercounty scene to outline the less-than-ideal fixtures situation we have allowed evolve. This can be extended to the club scene. Lack of club activity was a further bugbear of mine.

A sprint of club league games in April, often using the Easter weekend to play a Friday and Sunday game, followed by a drip of three/four games pre kick-off of club championship in August. For too long in Sligo we had too few games. Seven or eight league games followed by a championship consisting of four groups of three. Two guaranteed games and followed by one guaranteed knockout game (Quarter Final or relegation. Played between August and some point in October. Possibly just three games in three months or 10 games for the season which may have started with pre-season in January and ended 10 months later.)

The split season is currently going through its first proper post-Covid spin. What comes out in the wash can only truly be determined come November. This said, already there is vocal pro and anti-split season voices shouting loudly from both extremities.

My own thoughts. Well they are from a foundation and thought process that dates back to around 2014. With the comfort of this more deep-rooted thinking on the season structure I will now offer up my ideal football calendar.

The first principles for me; The ethos of the association. More games for more people, a platform for all to improve, clear routes of progression, more fun for more people, less mindless training, the sport played at the best time of the year for supporters and players, less “power” for the inter county manager who embraces the cult of “the inter county manager”.

I can see the right-minded thinking of the split season. But. We can all have nice things. It does not have to be one nice thing or the other nice thing. Take ourselves less seriously.

------

Inter County Season Outline (Football)

Club games run concurrently with inter-county

Concurrent season requires maturity from players, county managers and clubs to facilitate this for the good of the majority of the playing population

Inter-county running alongside club and through the summer season will ensure the game has a high-profile throughout the year. This helps sustain engagement for players, supporters and kids at all levels.

Dual Players. Unfortunately the days of dual players at inter-county level are, in most cases, no longer practical given the levels of preparation teams are extending to.

Three League divisions of 11 teams

Three League groups of 11 teams, each with a split of current Division 1- 4 teams

Levelling of standards over time as all teams exposed to higher standards

Weaker/developing counties get opportunity to host stronger counties and players.

This generates hype and draws crowds into all venues.

Interest and ambition ignited among kids and younger players

David Clifford in Markievicz Park, Con O’Callaghan in Brewster Park, Shane Walsh in Aughrim

Remember, the most competitive era in football history was the noughties.

Laois, Westmeath and Sligo won provincial tiles. Fermanagh, Louth & Limerick were very competitive in provincial finals. Wexford contested an All-Ireland semi-final.

This competitiveness was on the back of a National League structure which spread the depth of quality across divisions 1 (A/B) and 2 (A/B).

The current Division 1-4 structures hothouse the best teams into Division 1 raining their standards and gives the developing teams little opportunity to improve outside their comfort zone by playing these better teams.

Name the three groups after worthy GAA figures

Redraw the groups every two years based on most up to date rankings



****TABLE 1***

10 League Games

Eliminate free weekends

Free weekends just result in players getting flogged in training

Free weekends amplify the gap between counties with journeymen coaching setups versus those with progressive coaching teams. (Training time used more effectively to improve players as footballers)

Give all 30/35 players on panels more chance to play. A majority of panels currently can only give a decent volume of game time to 17/18 players. This leaves 17/18 lads with as “professional trainers” for most of the year.

More home games will help counties build a support base.

Division 2/3/4 winners decided in summer competition, completed after the provincial championships

Division 1 decided in New York each year

Three teams which top each league travel to New York for five-day league finale

Semi-finals on Wednesday night between New York and the three league topping teams

Final on Saturday night

Ensure the great work of NY GAA continues to be recognised by getting our best teams out there each year for meaningful games.

Possibly one Croke Park round where each team guaranteed one game per year in Croker

Top 2 in each league progress to “Super 6”/Sam Maguire post provincials

Note they may be replaced if there is provincial championship winner from outside these six teams

Provincials played off as Round Robin in each province over five summer weekends

Same number of games for teams in each province

Maintain established competitions with decades of history which can have their prestige restored through longer term interventions to equalise standards.

Build on long established local rivalries which are a primary driver of attendances

Post Provincial Championships

Sam Maguire contested between top two from each league or a any team from outside this six which happens to win a Provincial Championship

Tiered competitions played based on league standings

Super 9/Division 2: Teams finishing 3 – 5 in each league

Super 9/Division 3: Teams finishing 6 – 8 in each league

Super 9/Division 4: Teams finishing 9 – 11 in each league

All teams guaranteed min 14 games each season

Meaningful summer games for all

Club 7-a-side competition (with a social focus) played all in counties

Used where any gaps in club game calendar due to inter county games/club player holiday periods

****TABLE 2**

Four competitions with historical significance maintained

Local rivalries maintained

Large crowds more likely to travel to venues close by

To win provincial title all teams play five games

Replaces current situation where some teams can require four games and others only two to be crowned provincial champions

Post Provincial Championships

Super 6 – Sam Maguire

Includes top two teams from each league

If provincial winner comes from outside this six they take the place of lowest ranked team from top six of league

2 x 3 team groups

Team who plays away game has a bye in next round (Player welfare)

Big games in provincial towns bringing huge atmosphere and supporting local sponsors of county and club teams

Super 6 Teams do not “require” the comfort blanket of guaranteed Croke Park game as they will most likely have regular opportunities to play there

Below based on 2022 League/Provincial Championships

****TABLE 3****

Top two in each group play All Ireland semi-finals

Three team groups ensure no “dead rubber” games

Super 9’s Tiers 2-4

Tiers/groups composed as above

2022 “As Finished” standings used (Promotion/relegation in 2022 not taken into account for this example)

3x3 team groups

Team who plays away game has bye in next round (Player welfare)

*****Table 4 – Super 9s *****

Tier 2 & 3; Top three teams and best runner up contest semi finals

Tier 4; Top three teams and New York contest semi finals.

Club Football

Fixed schedule for games in each available to players in January of each year (Croke Park approved)

Clear contingencies communicated at start of year for situations where counties advance to summer Super 6/Super 9 semi-finals/finals

Hurling: players wishing to play both games may need to double up on certain weekends and play two games.

This is possible (not perfect)

Remember we are facilitating more games for more people. If somebody is unavailable the worst outcome is that somebody who would have been a sub now plays for either the hurling or football team.

Maturity from inter-county management and club management on player availability

A particular issue with increased number of inter-county league games

Clubs need to be content with facing opposition who may have had a county player released to play a club game while their county player has not been released.

A concentration on facilitating the majority of players rather than the minority

Club 7’s tournaments used to bridge gaps for inter-county activity or holiday periods for club players

Less playing numbers required for clubs on these weekends

Saturday evening tournaments hosted on alternating basis by clubs

3/4 games for each club and a final

BBQ and presentation after (Focus on social side of club football)

Points awarded depending on placings in each tournament (similar to Rugby 7s)

Top two from these placings at season end play as curtain raiser to county final

The two teams in 15-a-side county final not eligible for 7’s final

Will leave four clubs involved on county final day.

GAA provide noteworthy prize to winners in each county to drive further interest in these 7’s competition

Funds from increased number of county games used to finance this

Partner with airline sponsors to provide holiday vouchers to winners in each county? Host an All-Ireland 7’s for the winners of each county in Dubai, New York, Hong Kong each winter?

Period in early July free of 15-a-side club games to allow players who teach/have young families take summer holidays