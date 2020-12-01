| 8.9°C Dublin

My late wife Grainne and father-in-law Frank would be relishing Cavan's big chance to beat Dubs

Charlie Redmond

Charlie Redmond at the Molly Malone statue this week and (inset) his wife Grainne, pictured a month before she passed away Expand

Charlie Redmond at the Molly Malone statue this week and (inset) his wife Grainne, pictured a month before she passed away

Next Saturday night will be a very difficult one for me. Two people I loved very dearly will be watching the All-Ireland football semi-final from heaven and I know what shade of blue they will be cheering for.

My wife Grainne and her Dad Frank Corrigan surely kicked every ball with the Cavan lads last Sunday week in Armagh and they will do the same this weekend.

Frank was the archetypal Cavan football supporter and he would have revelled in this.

