My four new rules to save Gaelic football

Zonal defending, passing to the ’keeper and use of the sweeper are killing the game, but all is not lost — yet

Galway&rsquo;s Damien Comer scores a goal after Derry goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch was stranded upfield. Picture by Daire Brennan Expand
Kerry's David Clifford and Galway's Shane Walsh shake hands before this year's All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
David Clifford of Kerry calls for a mark after winning the ball ahead of John Daly of Galway during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy Expand
Kerry's David Clifford and Galway's Shane Walsh shake hands before this year's All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

David Clifford of Kerry calls for a mark after winning the ball ahead of John Daly of Galway during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy

Joe Brolly

I am still recovering from the sing song at Knockmore GAA club. Michael English on the piano makes everyone sound good, even the glamorous brunette. She is the only woman I know who can sing in three different keys simultaneously. If the club was bouncing to her ‘Courtin in the Kitchen’ it went to a whole new level when Anthony Finnerty took the mic.

Every Mayo footballer has a sad story. Earlier in the evening, I had introduced Pat Holmes to my sons. He told them about the 1996 All-Ireland final. Pat was wing-back. Mayo were beating Meath by a point with time up. Colm Coyle miskicked a shot, it bounced and somehow went over the bar. Meath won the replay by a point.

