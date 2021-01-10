| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My end-of-year football awards - player of the season, best game and worst tactical decision

Pat Spillane

Ciaran Kilkenny was Pat Spillane's player of the year. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ciaran Kilkenny was Pat Spillane's player of the year. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ciaran Kilkenny was Pat Spillane's player of the year. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Ciaran Kilkenny was Pat Spillane's player of the year. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

IN these extraordinary times it is best not to stray too far from tradition.

For more years than I care to remember I have handed out my Pat Spillane end-of-season awards.

Though it is already the second Sunday in the New Year, it is a case of better late than never. I wouldn’t want to disappoint the lucky recipients of the mythical Spillane Oscars.

Related Content

Privacy