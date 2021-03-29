| 15.3°C Dublin

My Easter wish is that the government realise the benefits of outdoor sport far outweigh the risks

Pat Spillane

Pat Spillane wants to see a return to play for the GAA. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

I HAVE a confession to make. Covid-19 hasn’t really changed the way I live day-to-day

Since I retired my staple diet is live, televised sport. It doesn’t matter the code. It is my opium.

Mind you, at times I feel like I’m being tossed around in a tumble dryer.

