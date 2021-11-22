| 3.1°C Dublin

My assessment of the seven new Gaelic football county managers - and what's required of them

Pat Spillane

Newly-appointed Kerry senior football manager Jack O'Connor. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Newly-appointed Kerry senior football manager Jack O'Connor. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tipperary hurling legend Babs Keating once said a clap on the back is only about two feet from a kick in the arse.

Never was a truer phrase uttered in the context of sports management.

