Dublin boss Jim Gavin has paid tribute to Tyrone after he saw his side secure their fourth All Ireland title in a row.

'My admiration has gone up for them ten-fold' - Jim Gavin shows respect for Tyrone

Dublin shifted up the gears after the first quarter when they trailed Mickey Harte's men by 0-5 to 0-1. But from then on, Dublin never looked back and ran out 2-17 to 1-14 winners.

"I wouldn't say we were cruising. As we've experienced in the last few years, no surprise there from Tyrone. My admiration has gone up for them ten-fold and to a man they stayed on the pitch at the end.

"At 0-1 to 0-5, they had the momentum. But our guys don't blink, which is a great characteristic.

"Putting Colm Cavanagh to full-forward showed their intent. Our guys are extremely fatigued from a fantastic battle."

After a summer that drew plenty of negative attention, Gavin feels that today's final was a credit to both teams.

"It's and All-Ireland final, there's a lot on the line. I think the GAA should be very proud of both counties, the spectacle that they put on today," added Gavin.

"We were probably just ahead of them in efficiency terms. The collective ethos in that Dublin team is just a pleasure to watch.

"The players who didn't get game time must be disappointed, but they don't show it.

"You're never safe in a game, not against quality opposition. They can get a goal and the whole dynamic of the game can change. We pride ourselves on our technical skills coming out in the heat of battle.

"That's a very young Tyrone team, they'll certainly be back."

With four All Ireland titles to his name now, Gavin admits that he is just living in the moment and not giving any thought to what lies ahead.

"I didn't envisage anything when I took over Dublin. I just envisaged trying to do my very best for them. We all just volunteer our time, it's a choice that we make. There are no guarantees." added the Dublin boss.

"When it's all over, we'll look back. But we're just living in the moment now.

Bernard Brogan was not named in the 26-man Dublin panel after recovering from a cruciate injury earlier this year.

"Probably the hardest part of the job is giving the news that a player can't travel," said Gavin.

"That's the really difficult part, because you're breaking a guy's dreams. We had 34 on the squad, so to be giving that news to eight players is tough on them. It's testament to Bernard (Brogan's) mental strength to see how well he was moving out there.

"There's a lot of sacrifice involved. There's such a talented group of players in Dublin. But it's a player's choice. They're volunteering their time."

Online Editors