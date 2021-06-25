Murphy’s law as Kerry captain makes staunch case for the defence

A quick scan of the last Kerry team to beat Dublin in the 2017 league final demonstrates just how much change the Kerry panel has seen in that period.

For various reasons, only a handful of the team that started that day can expect to be regulars for Kerry now. Some have retired, some have been moved on but the Kerry team that held on grimly to beat Dublin that day is barely recognisable from the one that will start against Clare tomorrow.

Paul Murphy can still expect to start. Along with Tadhg Morley, they’re the only survivors from the back seven that started that day. Since then, Kerry’s defensive play has been regularly identified as the problem holding the team back.

Being part of a maligned Kerry rearguard hasn’t been easy for Murphy and Co, even as they underwent extensive remodeling.

“You try to avoid the outside talk if you can,” says the Kerry captain. “Rightly or wrongly, the defence has been getting more of the slack but we’ve always been happy with the defenders we have and the way we are set up.

“We are evolving a defence. A lot of these guys who are playing in the Kerry defence now are in their first two or three years in the panel, so there’s a certain amount of bedding in. We are happy with what we have, there’s an element of team defence in football now where defence is expected to support attack.

"It’s a group effort, but we are very confident in the defence we have. I saw a photo lately of the league final in 2017, which is four years ago now but the turnover and change on the panel since then is huge.

“With such an evolution in the playing members, there will always be a bit of bedding in and the longer a team can play together and more used to each other, the better they will play as a unit maybe.”

It’s hard to take too much from a truncated league campaign but there were both signs of improvements, and perhaps, old failings. Kerry conceded three goals against Dublin in the first half of their game but conceded just three scores (1-2) in the second half as they rallied to snatch a draw. Against Tyrone, when Kerry ran riot in attack and hit six goals, Jason Foley picked up the man of the match award for his marshalling job on Conor McKenna.

“It’s very pleasing for Jason individually and for us as a group of backs. We probably have come under criticism but we’re very happy with the defenders we have, both starting and coming off the bench.

“You mentioned Jason, who got man of the match, Gavin White is playing very well and got a great goal the last day. Mike Breen came in new on the panel and is doing really well. We’re very happy with the defence we have and have been for the last number of years.”

Kerry’s high-wire act starts in Killarney with the memory of last year’s defeat to Cork fresh in their mind. “I was watching The Wire over lockdown and there’s a good quote in it: ‘The game is the same, it just got more fierce.’

“That’s essentially what it is. You still have to go out and win every game, and whatever safety blanket that might have been there in the provincial is gone.

“Even going back to when there was a back door, we would have prepared for every game individually and we wouldn’t have been looking weeks ahead and this is no different. We’re focusing on Clare, we are guaranteed one match and our hope is that there’s a second match.”