Murphy’s law as Kerry captain makes staunch case for the defence

Kerry defender Paul Murphy. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kerry defender Paul Murphy. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

A quick scan of the last Kerry team to beat Dublin in the 2017 league final demonstrates just how much change the Kerry panel has seen in that period.

For various reasons, only a handful of the team that started that day can expect to be regulars for Kerry now. Some have retired, some have been moved on but the Kerry team that held on grimly to beat Dublin that day is barely recognisable from the one that will start against Clare tomorrow.

Paul Murphy can still expect to start. Along with Tadhg Morley, they’re the only survivors from the back seven that started that day. Since then, Kerry’s defensive play has been regularly identified as the problem holding the team back.

