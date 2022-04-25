Murphy, Conroy and Brosnan – the golden oldies who prove that age is just a number

Every player can dream of his 15 minutes of fame, but what if it’s still happening 15 years later? Here is what Michael Murphy, Paul Conroy and Ben Brosnan were doing in 2007 …

Murphy, still only 17, marked his SFC debut by scoring 1-1 as Donegal eked out a fraught qualifier victory over Leitrim after extra-time. You can find a photo of the goalscorer, fresh-faced but in unmistakable celebratory pose, sporting something of a fashion faux-pas – an ill-matching Donegal away jersey and home shorts.

Later that year Conroy skippered his county to All-Ireland minor football glory against Derry, becoming the first Galway teenager in 21 years to lift the Tom Markham Cup.

Brosnan, meanwhile, was in Kingspan Century Park, starting for Wexford Youths as they drew with Monaghan United in their League of Ireland baptism.

And here is what our venerable trio were doing last Sunday …

Murphy shot 0-6, two from play, as Donegal made a mockery of pre-match suggestions that Armagh were the team to watch in Ulster this year.

Conroy nailed three priceless points in a bravura Man of the Match display to propel Galway to their first SFC victory over Mayo since 2018.

Meanwhile, Brosnan rolled back the years with a majestic 1-8, 1-4 from play, as Wexford footballers emerged from the shadows of their own labouring hurlers by scalping Offaly.

Donegal's Michael Murphy tries to fend off Armagh's Niall Grimley during last Sunday's Ulster SFC quarter-final at Páirc MacCumhaill in Ballybofey. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

In some respects, what all three have achieved in no great surprise. In an era dominated by Dublin’s team of all talents, Murphy compared favourably with any of them. Moreover, no single player has carried a greater weight of responsibility for so long – and with such consistent aplomb.

But after last year’s treble-whammy against Tyrone – a missed first-half penalty, dismissal soon after, then finally defeat – people may have wondered for how much longer?

But as Declan Bonner reminded us on Sunday, Murphy is a role model and leader. If he can stay fit, who knows where he can take them.

Conroy has been a senior player for almost as long, making his Galway SFC debut against Roscommon in 2008. For many years he shouldered a different burden to Murphy: one of the great white hopes in a county that kept flattering to deceive.

But his form, post-2018, is the ultimate endorsement. That July, an accidental collision with Kerry’s Seán O’Shea resulted in fractures to his left tibia and fibula, plus a hairline fracture to his right fibula. In layman’s language, a double leg break.

“The recovery has started already,” he told Galway Bay FM that month. Sceptics wondered aloud at the positive mindset … instead, we have witnessed a glorious Indian summer. He returned to the Galway team in 2020 and, despite featuring in just one SFC match, the veteran showed enough to earn an All-Star nomination.

He has now faced Mayo, three years running, in the championship: three superb second-half points in the 2020 Connacht final wasn’t quite enough to force extra-time; he added another two in the first half of last year’s provincial decider; and followed with another three last Sunday. That’s 0-8 from play: not bad for a player who spends much of his time in midfield.

Three weeks ago, he shot 0-6 in the Division 2 final; and even though Roscommon took home the cup, Conroy was named Man of the Match.

Critics might point to his waning influence after half-time against Mayo last summer. Not so this time: in addition to his scoring contributions, Conroy doubled as both creator and destroyer, his harassing presence forcing Matthew Ruane into one of those psychologically significant turnovers after 51 minutes.

“He has just been fantastic since I took over three years ago,” beamed Pádraic Joyce afterwards. “He has made such a huge recovery.”

Wexford's Ben Brosnan enjoyed an excellent display in his side's Leinster SFC victory over Offaly last Sunday. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

As he explained after Sunday’s tour de force against Offaly, Brosnan has endured his own “devastating time with injury” in the guise of a recurring hamstring problem. But having missed last year’s visit of the Dubs to Chadwicks Wexford Park, his latest heroics have ensured a reprise of that fixture this Saturday evening.

Brosnan turns 35 in December, making him older than Murphy (33 in August) and Conroy (33 next month), but he had to wait until 2010 for his first on-field taste of SFC action. Coincidentally, his debut came against the Dubs – Wexford should have won in normal time, but the tide had turned by the time he came on during extra-time.

He had made the switch from soccer in 2008, but was confined to a watching brief from the bench that roller-coaster summer as Wexford reached the Leinster final only to suffer a 23-point mauling from the Dubs, and then regrouped to make an All-Ireland semi-final.

Brosnan’s standout summer came in 2011. Again Wexford qualified for a Leinster final – and this time suffered heartbreaking ‘what if?’ defeat to Dublin – but their peroxide star was poised to finish as the championship’s top scorer (with 0-32) until Colm Cooper edged him by a point by shooting 1-3 in the All-Ireland.

The Gooch may be gone, but some golden oldies refuse to slip quietly into the night.