Murphy, Conroy and Brosnan – the golden oldies who prove that age is just a number

Fifteen years later, the trio remind us that class endures

Galway's Paul Conroy gets his shot away under pressure from Aidan O&rsquo;Shea during last Sunday's Connacht SFC quarter-final at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar. Photo: Ray Ryan/Sportsfile Expand

Galway's Paul Conroy gets his shot away under pressure from Aidan O&rsquo;Shea during last Sunday's Connacht SFC quarter-final at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar. Photo: Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

Every player can dream of his 15 minutes of fame, but what if it’s still happening 15 years later? Here is what Michael Murphy, Paul Conroy and Ben Brosnan were doing in 2007 …

Murphy, still only 17, marked his SFC debut by scoring 1-1 as Donegal eked out a fraught qualifier victory over Leitrim after extra-time. You can find a photo of the goalscorer, fresh-faced but in unmistakable celebratory pose, sporting something of a fashion faux-pas – an ill-matching Donegal away jersey and home shorts.

