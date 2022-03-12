Murnin goal helps seal Armagh’s third win of campaign

Armagh 1-12

Kildare 0-10

Armagh earned a third league victory, but it wasn’t pretty or founded on one of those attractive displays for which they have lately been earning a reputation. This was a horrible, wet and windy night in the Athletic Grounds where the most primitive laws tended to hold sway. They worked hard for their points, having a bit more finishing power than the visiting team.

Kildare arrived boosted by a first victory in 22 years over Dublin in league or championship. Armagh were coming off the back of a first league defeat, though a spirited one against Mayo, and went into the match with a two-point lead on their Kildare rivals.

Neither attack flourished in the tough conditions, with Daniel Flynn failing to score from play, well contained by James Morgan who was one of a number of late changes to the home team. In the last ten minutes, points from sub Daragh Kirwan and Jimmy Hyland reduced the home lead to two points and raised Kildare hopes. But the stronger kick came from Kieran McGeeney’s side, which benefitted from their substitutions.

Not for the first time this year, Stefan Campbell made his entrance a telling one, scoring two points. His score in the 66th minute was a huge effort that stalled Kildare’s comeback. Campbell had kicked another 11 minutes earlier, bringing a much needed energy to the Armagh attack where Rian O’Neill had a quiet match by his standards, failing to score from play.

He still had an influence and set up Campbell for one of his points as well as hitting an excellent score from a 45 on the hour mark that put Armagh 1-9 to 0-8 in front, just before Kildare’s brief recovery.

With play nearing the end of normal time, Armagh made it safe when sub Jason Duffy won and scored a mark from a challenging position, before O’Neill sealed their win with a free won by Ciaran Mackin.

Armagh started the match slowly but settled and took the lead in the 20th minute with a goal from Andrew Murnin, who finished from close range after an initial attempt by Jarly Óg Burns was blocked. They could easily have had two more goals by the interval, when they led 1-4 to 0-6.

In the opening seconds Niall Rowland found himself completely unmarked at the end of a move when play switched across the field. But he seemed spoilt for choice and time, and his shot veered off an upright and the ball broke clear to safety.

Kildare also had a scare in the 27th minute and were fortunate to escape when a delightful pass from Tiernan Kelly looked to have placed the full-forward in an excellent goalscoring position behind the defence. But O’Neill, with time to catch, elected to palm the ball and the opportunity was lost.

Kildare reacted well to the goal they conceded, scoring the next three points to bring the sides level for the third time in the first half. Hyland had a score when they turned over a short home kickout and, in the 26th minute, Paddy Woodgate hit a good score from play before tying up the match on the half hour with a free, his third attempt finally proving successful.

Two earlier attempts from Woodgate had failed to hit the target from around 35 metres, the wind appearing to bring some of Kildare’s attempts to the left side of the goal. They ended the first half with seven sides and dropped two more efforts short.

Armagh, too, were guilty of wastage. While their first-half wide count was just three, another four attempts dropped short and some of their kicking was wild. They struggled to get O’Neill into the game but the conditions didn’t suit flowing forward movement or clean kicking contact.

Jemar Hall and Tiernan Kelly defied those obstacles though, with two fine efforts from play. Aidan Forker also nailed one, and won Armagh’s only score of the half from a free. O’Neill edged them back in front close to half time, with Kildare defender Ryan Houlihan booked for the challenge on Forker.

Scorers: Armagh: A Murnin 1-0; R O’Neill (0-2 fs, 0-1 45) 0-3; R Grugan (1 f), S Campbell 0-2 each; A Forker, T Kelly, J Hall, J Burns, J Duffy (m) 0-1 each. Kildare: J Hyland 0-4 (3 fs); P Woodgate 0-3 (0-2 fs); D Flynn (m), B McCormack, D Kirwan 0-1 each.

Armagh: E Rafferty; A Forker, J Morgan, G McCabe; A McKay, N Rowland, T Kelly; Ciaran Mackin, B Crealey; J Hall, R Grugan, J Óg Burns; A Murnin, R O’Neill, C O’Hanlon. Subs: S Campbell for Hall (45); J Duffy for Murnin (51); Connaire Mackin for Rowland (54); C O’Neill for O’Hanlon (64); N Grimley for Crealey (70).

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; J Sargent, J Murray, D Ryan; A Masterson, K Flynn; F Conway, B McCormack, P Cribbin; P Woodgate, D Flynn, J Hyland. Subs: D Kirwan for Woodgate (46); K O’Callaghan for Conway and K Feely for Msterson (51); A Beirne for Murray (61), T Archbold for Sargent (61); B McLoughlin for Hyland (72).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).