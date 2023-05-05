Munster SFC: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Kerry v Clare

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor, right, and Clare manager Colm Collins before the McGrath Cup Group A match between Kerry and Clare at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

COLM Collins - a Freeman of Ennis. The game's longest serving manager. Ten years there now.

He has had some good days. They don't come much bigger than Kerry in the Munster final.

Kerry have won the Munster title 83 times. Clare have won it twice. The last time was against Kerry in 1992.

They waited 75 years for that one. John Maughan was the manager. Jack O'Connor is back with Kerry for the third time.

He knows better than anyone that the only currency that's valued in the Kingdom is All-Ireland gold.

Sam spent the winter on the Ring of Kerry. Kerry began their defence with the most convincing victory against Tipperary.

Clare had a famous win over Cork before beating Limerick by three points.

Like Limerick, Clare were relegated from Division 2. They were unlucky. Losing to Kildare and the Dubs by a point.

What time is the throw-in?

The game throws-in Sunday at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick (4.0).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say:

Jack O'Connor (Kerry): "Clare beat Cork, so that tells you something. We are expecting a tough battle. Clare have a good defence, and good forwards. It will be a test for our fellas."

Colm Collins (Clare): "We'll give it a right go. We are delighted that we are in the All-Ireland series. That means a lot to the players. The players have worked so hard. We are disappointed to be relegated, but playing in the All-Ireland series is a big prize."

Predicted Score:

Kerry 2-18 Clare 0-15.