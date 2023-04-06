Munster SFC preview: Everyone has their eye on a different prize, admits Tipperary manager David Power

Kerry are looking at Sam Maguire while Tipp’s focus is already on Tailteann Cup

Jack Barry of Kerry and Limerick’s Iain Corbett tangle during last year’s Munster SFC final in Killarney, which the Kingdom won by a whopping 23 points. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle

The Munster football championship comes into view once more, this time coming with more than its usual share of anomalies.