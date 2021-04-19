Munster SFC 2021 draw: Kerry or Clare to face champions Tipperary

Tipperary players celebrate their 2020 Munster SFC final win over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Kerry and Cork have been drawn on opposite sides of this year’s Munster Senior Football Championship .

Reigning champions Tipperary, who shocked the Rebels in last year’s Munster decider to lift the title for the first time since 1935, are now likely to have to beat both provincial giants later this summer in order to retain their crown following the draw on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme today.

As last year’s finalists, Cork and Tipperary received a bye to the provincial semi.

The two were kept to opposite sides of the bracket until this year’s decider, scheduled for the weekend of July 24/25.

If Cork and Kerry are reacquainted in the decider, the game will be played in Killarney.

Kerry, who suffered a first Championship defeat to Cork since 2012 last year, will be overwhelming favourites against Clare in the quarter-finals, where victory would put them up against David Power’s Tipp team.

Similarly, Limerick – who only lost to Tipperary last year by a point in extra-time – will be widely fancied to ease past Waterford and into a Munster semi-final against Cork.

2021 MUNSTER SFC DRAW

Quarter-finals - June 26/27

Clare v Kerry

Waterford v Limerick

Semi-finals

Tipperary v Clare/Kerry

Cork v Waterford/Limerick

Final - July 24

Tipperary/Clare/Kerry v Cork/Waterford/Limerick

