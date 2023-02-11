Munster schools final goes ahead after DRA appeal over disputed semi-final goal fails

There was a lot of controversy surrounding the Munster post-primary schools senior B semi-final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

An 11th hour appeal to the Dispute Resolutions Authority (DRA) has failed to halt today’s Munster post-primary schools senior B football final from going ahead at Kilmallock.

The match between Abbey CBS, Tipperary town, and Mitchelstown CBS was awaiting the outcome of proceedings between various GAA committees and Patrician Academy, Mallow, who had looked for an investigation into their semi-final loss to Abbey two weeks ago.

That match ended in chaos when the referee blew the final whistle after Patrician Academy scored what looked to be the winning goal. He is alleged to have restarted the match after being made aware of a square ball infringement and ruled out the score, leaving Abbey one-point winners.

Patrician Academy submitted a case for an investigation by the Munster post-primary schools CCC, but the committee supported the referee’s conclusions and report declaring Abbey had won the match.

A subsequent appeal by the school to the Munster Council hearings committee on Wednesday last was unsuccessful.

The school was unable to prove that Munster colleges didn’t follow proper technical procedures when dealing with the school’s initial request for an investigation. The school's case was supported by video evidence, which it is claimed shows the ref signalling full-time and awarding the disputed goal.

In a last-ditch bid, Patrician Academy made a case for a stay, or interim relief, in a meeting with the DRA on Friday night in order to delay Saturday's final while awaiting a full hearing with the arbitration body. But this was refused, removing the last dispute option.