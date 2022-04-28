Munster Minor Football Championship round-up: Limerick and Tipperary pick up impressive wins

Limerick and Tipperary picked up wins in the Munster Minor Football Championship. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A Luke Walsh goal after 13 seconds fired Limerick into the Phase 1 final of the Munster Minor Football Championship.

The Shannonsiders led from pillar to post in the Lemybrien sunshine as seven different players got on the score-sheet. Walsh led the way with 1-2 to set up a showdown with Tipperary next Thursday.

Waterford suffered their third loss of the campaign. Midfielder Adam Murray was their standout performer.

The visitors got off to a lightning start as Aidan O'Shea burst through the centre from the throw in and Walsh crashed the ball to the net. Young then hit the first of his four first-half efforts. Five of the six Limerick forwards registered from play by the break as they led 1-10 to 0-5.

Billy Byrne got Waterford's best score of the half with the outside of his right boot from 40 metres. Jack Power, Cormac McGrath, Kyle Moloney and Adam Murray also raised white flags.

Limerick notched four unanswered points in the third quarter including two from O'Shea. Corner back Shane O'Sullivan saw a ball cleared off the line before he lashed over. Moloney, Murray, Byrne and Cathal Sweeney struck consolation points for the hosts.

Scorers for Limerick: L Walsh 1-2 (1 mark), S Young 0-4 (2fs), D Hynes 0-3, A O'Shea, T Ryan, B Smith 0-2 each, S O'Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: A Murray, K Moloney, B Byrne 0-2 each, C McGrath (mark), J Power, C Sweeney (f) 0-1 each.

Limerick: J Foley; E Browne, C Mangan, S O'Sullivan; C Boyle, C Harnett, P Downey; A O'Shea, T Meaney; D Hynes, T Ryan, M Kilbridge; L Walsh, S Young, B Smith.

Subs: B Ryan for Meaney (43), S Walsh for Downey (43), J Young for Smith (48), T Lloyd for S Young (51), A Considine for Ryan (56).

Waterford: S Burns; D O'Neill, S Wall, D Murphy; T Leane, S Power, O Buck; B Lombard, A Murray; K Moloney, B Byrne, C McGrath; K Flynn, C Sweeney, J Power.

Subs: T Gardner for O'Neill (40), B Curran for McGrath (48), D Jacob for Flynn (50), B Boland for Leane (52), S Flavin for Moloney (56).

Referee: J O'Regan (Cork)

Tipperary 3-12 Clare 1-8

A storming second-quarter backlash provided the perfect platform for Tipperary to complete a clean sweep of group victories and power into the Phase 1 Final of the Munster Minor Football Championship in Shannon on Thursday evening.

With Tipperary and hosts Clare vying for the top two spots in the group table alongside Limerick, Clare confidently commenced this must-win showdown with the opening three points. However, an opportunist 14th-minute goal from Ben Carey completely altered the narrative of the tie as Tipperary blitzed the Banner by 2-6 to 0-1 to ease into a seven-point half-time cushion.

The lively Fionn Fitzgerald raided for the visitors’ second goal on the 20-minute mark with a superb volleyed finish after his initial effort had been repelled by goalkeeper Cian Howard.

Trailing by 2-6 to 0-5 by the interval, Clare’s fortunes didn’t vastly improve on the resumption either as targetman Conor Fennell’s shot deflected off the back of Eoin O’Connell before losing midfielder Tadhg Lysaght to a black card in the 35th minute.

Even an injury-time penalty for home scorer-in-chief Cathal Talty was matched by a last gasp Daithi Hogan goal as Tipperary march into a Phase 1 decider rematch against Limerick next Thursday.

Scorers - Tipperary: F Fitzgerald 1-3 (1f), Conall Grogan 0-4 (2f, 1m), B Carey 1-1, D Hogan 1-0, P O’Keeffe, C English, O Shelly, E Ormond 0-1 each

Scorers - Clare: C Talty 1-5 (1-0 Pen, 3f), S McMahon 0-2 (1f), D Keane 0-1

Tipperary: R McGrath; C Byrne, A McSharry, J Bergin; E O’Connell, C King, T Charles; J Higgins, P O’Keeffe; C English, T O’Connor, B Carey; C Grogan, D Hogan, F Fitzgerald.

Subs: D Landers for English (46), E Ormond for O’Connor (46), O Shelly for Carey (49), D Fogarty for Higgins (57), A Creed for Grogan (57)

Clare: C Howard; E Cahill, D Hill, M Kelly; S McMahon, P Nagle, R Kilroy; J Garry, T Lysaght; M Kelleher, D Keane, G O’Shea; C Talty, C Fennell, D Killeen

Subs: N Fitzgerald for Kilroy (22), C Riordan for O’Shea (38), K O’Donoghue for Fennell (49), J Moylan for Nagle (53), P Considine for Garry (57)

Referee: E Ó Muircheartaigh (Kerry)