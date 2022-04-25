The Munster SFC semi-final on May 7 will be played at Pairc Ui Rinn in Cork/ Picture: Sportsfile

Munster GAA has confirmed the venue for the football semi-final on Saturday week between Cork and Kerry.

After a protracted episode, which saw the match fixed for Killarney for the last four weeks, Munster agreed to return it to Páirc Uí Rinn after Kerry agreed to set aside the long standing home and away arrangement that sees senior championship games between them alternate between Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney and Páirc Uí Chaoimh only.

The game was moved to Killarney at the end of March because of capacity issues, with Páirc Uí Rinn only capable of holding around 11,000 according to an independent safety inspection, provided certain works are carried out. When the original fixture was made Páirc Uí Rinn was projected to hold around 15,000.

In a Munster GAA statement tonight there was no mention of capacity however.

Instead Munster referenced the Kerry decision on Friday last to to set aside the venue aspect of the home and away arrangement.

"This decision follows the agreement of Kerry County Board to Cork's request to set aside their longstanding home and away arrangement involving the venues of Fitzgerald Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh for 2022 and to play this fixture in Páirc Uí Rinn," the statement read.

"The home and away arrangement will resume with the next game between the two counties in the Munster Football Championship taking place at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney and will alternate with Páirc Uí Chaoimh from then on."

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is unavailable because of an Ed Sheeran concert taking place there next weekend.

The game will throw in at 6pm and will be preceded by the Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Championship clash of Kerry and Tipperary at 3.30pm.