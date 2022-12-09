Munster club final against Kerry giants a ‘level playing field’ for Jimmy Lee and Newcastle West

Newcastle West manager Jimmy Lee: 'If you don’t believe in yourself you are at nothing in this game'. Photo: Sportsfile

Traditions die hardest in the GAA.

It is nature of these things that, to the casual observer, tomorrow’s Munster senior club final is simply a Limerick club facing a Kerry club and all assumptions about the outcome will be based accordingly.

The profile of the clubs, however, makes a lie of the easy narrative.

This is Newcastle West’s third stab at Munster in four years. In their semi-final, they went to Thurles and beat Clonmel in extra-time.

They are on their own particular flight path and to this point seem unburdened by assumption or traditional notions of expectation.

Whatever else happens to Newcastle West in Páirc Uí Rinn tomorrow, they won’t be hostages to history.

“It is about that inner belief that we can compete and the second part of it is that we can beat teams,” says Jimmy Lee, their manager.

“To be fair, that confidence has been there all year and it is probably that fear of losing a match and looking out over our shoulder.

“We need to stop doing that, play the game and not the occasion. Look, confidence is high.

“We are happy with where we are at at this moment in time so it is onwards and upwards hopefully.”

In Thurles, they grew as a collective as the game ticked on.

The more their running game unnerved Clonmel, the greater energy Newcastle West seemed to derive from it. They delivered on their own template.

“Look, the training the lads do is second to none,” Lee explains. “They are working with Stephen (Kelly) who is an absolute excellent coach.

“The effort he puts in and the thought process behind his work means that the lads are enjoying what they are doing.

“If you were not enjoying it, then it would be very hard to do. Enjoyment is a key criteria for us as a management team and they are enjoying every moment of it.

“When you get to situations where you are in extra-time; we did it in the county final, we did it in the semi-final, the stamina is there, the work we have done on the training field has helped us in that regard.”

Such was the extent of Clonmel’s superiority over Nemo Rangers in the previous round, they were being marked as Munster favourites.

But they never got off the ground in extra-time.

“There will always be confidence there,” Lee, a brother of ex-Limerick manager Billy Lee, notes.

“If you don’t believe in yourself you are at nothing in this game. We do believe in ourselves but we are also realistic in the sense that we are facing the Kerry champions.

“If we don’t go there with confidence we are at nothing, we would probably just stand back and admire them. We are going there with a plan in our heads, with confidence in the boys and it is about putting that belief into action really.

“We are extremely happy with where we are at in this moment in time. Is that good enough? We will know Saturday evening but it will take a lot to beat the Kerry champions.

“We are under no illusions about that. We will go in as massive underdogs and that is just being realistic about where it is at.”

Iain Corbett was joint captain of the Limerick team that made this year’s Munster final but went down by 23 points to Kerry therein.

“There is probably an extra point or two in tradition,” he reckons.

“A lot of that comes back to the fact that Kerry are a seasoned Division 1 team. We are coming from Division 3, just reaching Division 2, so there is a gulf between the two teams.

“Whereas if you look at this weekend, it is two senior teams that are after winning their respective senior club championship.

“It probably is more of a level playing field.”

“I don’t know if it makes any difference what Rahillys have and haven’t won,” he adds. “Our focus is on ourselves. While they haven’t won a Munster club, they have four All-Ireland winners, maybe five.

“They have plenty of experience. Our main focus will be on ourselves, our performance, and delivering on that performance.”